Vertical Farming Market Overview, Growth, Opportunities and Development 2023

Market Highlights:

The global vertical farming market is predicted to generate around USD 6 billion by end 2022. It can witness a CAGR of 21 percent during 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). Through vertical farming, crops are raised in controlled environments. Vertical farming, primarily, aids “crop-growth” in the absence of water & soil. It exists in various sizes & shapes and employs mechanisms; like aeroponics, hydroponics, etc. In addition to the above, the “food-purchasing” behavior of customers and adoption of “bio-friendly” vegetables & fruits affect the industry. Cardiac illnesses and obesity incidences are high among consumers. Changes in weather and shortage of ground water prompt traditional cultivators to employ “alternate farming.” These factors coupled with health awareness should propel the vertical farming industry.

In contrast to traditional farming, indoor cultivation results in wider crop-production throughout the year. Moreover, indoor farming saves crops from extreme climates. On the other hand; high spending across urban areas, production of high-quality crops, and greater consumption of “artificial-lighting” hamper the market.

Although, Vertical Farming is a viable form of agricultural practice that supports effective and efficient harvest with only 5% of water usage for five times more the yield, with up to 350 times more greens than conventional farms of similar size, is yet not cost effective. Vertical Farming requires an initial capital investment of $200 to 500 million.

Get a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2779

Major Key Players

Agrilution (Germany),

Aerofarms (U.S.),

Indoor Harvest Corporation (U.S.),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Everlight Electronics co.(Taiwan),

Illumitex, Inc. (U.S.),

Sky Greens (Singapore),

Hort Americas (U.S.),

Urban Crop Solutions (Belgium)

are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Vertical Farming Market.

According to MRFR, The Global Vertical Farming Market is expected to reach approximately USD 6 billion by the end of 2022 with 21% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022

Growth Drivers

Accelerated adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) to spur market demand

The increased use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to produce crops, will act as a major impetus in the market growth over the appraisal period. The sensors obtain information, storing it on the cloud and then analyze the information to perform the subsequent actions. The increasing automation in agriculture and growing use of big data & predictive analytics, to maximize yields, are also projected to drive the market to a large extent.

Rapid urbanization to work in favor of the market

With growing population, the migration from rural to urban areas is observed. Changing lifestyle, growing per capita income, and increasing health consciousness are driving the market growth. Growing focus towards reliable production of crops by farmers has been noted who are aiming to achieve environment-friendly production of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Government initiatives prompt the market growth

Governments of various nations are taking up initiatives in a bid to promote the cultivation of organic food with the use of organic pesticides. Ill-effects of genetically modified organisms along with environmental and health effects of pesticides and other non-natural substances used for increasing agricultural production have compelled the consumers to adopt organic foods. Thus, various government bodies are putting efforts to augment the awareness amongst consumers, thus propelling the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Vertical Farming Global Market is expected to be dominated by North America with the largest market share due to increasing population, employment generation and adoption of new technological solutions in this regions, and therefore accounting for a huge economy by 2022. Vertical Farming Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a considerable rate of CAGR. The Asia Pacific region includes Chin, India and Japan is expected to boost this region majorly due to urbanization, less of fertile land and more investments for developing vertical farming systems. Furthermore, the emergence of China as the major manufacturing hub is increasing the scope of Vertical Farming solutions in the region.

Industry Segments

Market Research Future has segmented the market of vertical farming into component, type, crop type and region for the purpose of the study.

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Type: Aquaponic, Aeroponic and Hydroponic. The hydroponic type accounts for the prime market share in the vertical farming market globally.

By Crop Type: Strawberries, Spinach, Cucumbers, Broccoli, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Others

By Region: North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vertical-farming-market-2779

Intended Audience

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 3 VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

TABLE 4 VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

Continued…….

For More Information Visit @

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3628927

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3968650

https://www.snntv.com/story/39784562/vertical-farming-market-2019-size-share-industry-growth-systematic-growth-analysis-sales-revenue-future-scope-and-comprehensive-research-study-till

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vertical-farming-market-2018-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-factors-competitive-landscape-with-regional-forecast-to-2022-2018-11-06

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vertical-farming-market-2018-global-analysis-business-strategy-development-status-emerging-technologies-future-plans-and-trends-by-forecast-2022-2018-09-13