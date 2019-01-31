The Proppant Market is expected to grow from USD 7.06 billion in 2017 to USD 9.87 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 and 2022.

The report “Proppant Market by Type (Frac Sand Proppant, Resin-coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2022″, is projected to reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2022. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for proppant in hydraulic fracturing of shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane.

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://bit.ly/2TocRwp

Key players in the market include Carbo Ceramics Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc. (U.S.), JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia), Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co., Ltd. (China), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Hexion Inc. (U.S.), Mineração Curimbaba Ltda (Brazil), and China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. (China). These players are increasingly undertaking expansions, acquisitions, agreements, and new product developments to expand their market share, and develop and introduce new products in the market from 2013 to 2017.

Target Audience

Proppant Manufacturing Companies

Traders, Distributors, and Retailers

Raw material SUPPLIERS

Commercial R&D Institutes

Research Institute, Trade Association, and Government Agencies

By Type:

Frac Sand Proppant

Resin-coated Proppant

Ceramic Proppant

For More Info: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/proppant-market-802.html

Based on type, ceramic proppant is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the proppant market

Ceramic proppant is estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment of the proppant market. Ceramic proppant is manufactured from sintered bauxite, alumina, kaolin, and magnesium silicate. It can withstand closure pressures up to 15,000 psi, owing to its high strength and complex molecular structure. In addition, it has a consistent size that results in improved porosity and permeability of proppant bed. Hence, ceramic proppant is superior to other types of proppants.

Rising demand for proppant from Asia-Pacific is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of the global proppant market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading market for proppant. China is estimated to be the largest market and India is projected to be the fastest-growing market for proppant during the forecast period. Australia is the other major country in the Asia-Pacific proppant market. These countries are expected to have large shale gas and coal bed methane reserves. The increasing demand of proppant from the oil and gas industry for hydraulic fracturing application is expected to drive the proppant market in these countries.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : +1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com