Smart Camera Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Industry Growth and Profits by Forecast to 2023

Smart Camera Market Overview:

Smart camera is the advanced version of conventional cameras. The smart camera offers the transfer of photos through the wireless technology such as near field communications (NFC), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The smart camera are extensively used in electronic gadgets such as laptop, smartphones and PCs. The photos which are captured through the smart camera can easily transferred to other devices and shared through the social networking sites such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and many more.

The major growth driver of Smart Cameras Market includes growing technological advancement in camera market, growing electronics and semiconductor industries, and rise in adoption of automation systems by homes and industries among others.

Increase in demand for security and surveillance, sophisticated features, and ease of installation process in the electronic gadgets are expected to be propelling features for the smart camera market. However, lack of standardization and constant review of regulatory policies of local bodies of different economies on the installation of smart cameras at sensitive locations are presumed to be hinder the growth of Smart Camera Market.

Major Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Smart Camera Market include – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Micro-scan Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Nikon Corporation (Japan) and XIMEA GmbH (Germany) among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global smart camera market.

Industry News:

April 2017, Panasonic had unveiled new HD home monitoring camera. Panasonic Corporation has launched Panasonic KX-HNC800B model of HD home monitoring camera which is powerful wireless technology to access real-time monitoring from android and iOS devices.

November 2017, Nikon released version 2.0 of SnapBridge app that connects a Nikon digital camera to smart device. SnapBridge app facilitate their users to connect the Nikon digital camera via Bluetooth connections to smart gadget. It also includes new functions, containing instructions for connecting to a camera that enables the app to use in an easiest way.

Smart Camera Market Global Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component: Sensors, Digitization Circuit, Lighting Device/LED, Communication Technology, and Storage Hardware

Segmentation by Sensor Technology: CMOS, CCD

Segmentation by Scanning Technology: Area Scan, Line Scan.

Segmentation by Integration: Single Chip Smart Cameras, Embedded Smart Cameras, Stand-Alone Smart Cameras, and Distributed Smart Cameras.

Segmentation by Application: Security & Surveillance, Fingerprint Readers, Face Recognition, Traffic Surveillance, Robotics, and Industrial Machine Vision

Segmentation by End User: Public Spaces, Military & Defense, Transit Facilities, Commercial Facilities, Enterprise & Government Infrastructure, and Residential Infrastructure

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

Smart Camera Market Global Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global smart camera market with the largest market share in the region. This is attributed to large number of manufacturers and suppliers of electronics components and semiconductors are encouraging the smart camera devices to gain the desired results. Furthermore, China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, and Japan are the prominent countries leading in the Asia Pacific region. North America region is expected to have the significant growth over the forecast period due to presence of sophisticated technology.

The U.S and Canada are the leading countries in the North America region. Additionally, Europe is expected to have substantial growth of the smart camera market owing to surging demand for security and surveillance at public places.

