Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Report – Industry Overview, Insights, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Consumption Market Report is a comprehensive, professional report provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and share analysis.

About Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.

Covered in this report

Over the next five years, Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud Application Platforms

Cloud Integration Services

Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services

Segmentation by application:

Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Gaming

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Public Sector & Government

Telecommunications & IT

Travel & Hospitality

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Engine Yard

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

DXC Technology

Pega

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Players

4 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/36332-public-cloud-platform-as-a-service-paas-market-analysis-report