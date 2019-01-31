Obtain Effective Rosacea Treatments From Dr Firas Al-Niaimi!

Dr Firas Al-Niaimi (drfirasalniaimi.co.uk), a consultant dermatologist, is proud to inform that his clinic offers the best rosacea treatment London based today. This procedure uses Botox to treat individuals who have flushing rosacea, a skin condition directly linked to the dilation of blood vessels.

This procedure will treat rosacea by injecting microdoses of Botox to the skin of the client at the superficial layer. The Botox will stunt the dilation of blood vessels that causes redness of the face. After the dilation of blood vessels is stunted, the flow of blood to the skin is minimised, thus effectively reducing the client’s rosacea.

Those who avail one session of this clinic’s treatment can enjoy its effects from 3 up to 4 months. Additionally, individuals should take note that this rosacea treatment can be completed within several minutes only. And so, even the busiest individuals who want to obtain it can easily set an appointment in between their packed schedules.

Dr Firas Al-Niaimi’s Botox treatment for rosacea is priced at around £200-£400. Keep in mind that interested parties should expect the overall fees to change depending on the size of the area that needs to be treated and the seriousness of the skin condition. Furthermore, the clinic has the right to change the prices mentioned above without any prior notice to the public.

Individuals do not need to worry about their safety when availing of the services of Dr Firas Al-Niaimi since he has been practising medical and cosmetic dermatology for over 15 years. He has also trained in some of the top hospitals in Europe, thus proving his competence and passion in treating rosacea as well as various skin conditions.

Moreover, Dr Firas Al-Niaimi takes great care in making his clients comfortable when obtaining dermatological procedures. Because of this, their previous customers express immense satisfaction with the services they received from them. Suphahphon, one of the people who previously availed their cosmetic treatments, said “I am pleased to recommend Dr Al-Niaimi. I’m now happy with myself and more confident when I’m out, I can do things that I have never done before so I have to thank Dr Al-Niaimi very much. Thanks very much”.

Aside from providing affordable treatments for rosacea, Dr Firas Al-Niaimi also offer skin surgery, advanced lasers, and more. Find out more by visiting drfirasalniaimi.co.uk.

About Dr Firas Al-Niaimi

Dr Firas Al-Niaimi is one of the top providers of the safest and most effective dermatological treatments in the UK. This dermatologist knows that every client has unique dermatological needs, so they make it a point to create bespoke treatment plans that will suit the requirements of everyone. To learn more about their services, visit their official website at drfirasalniaimi.co.uk. Furthermore, you can send them an email at info@drfirasalniaimi.co.uk or call 0207 294 7671 for your enquiries and suggestions.