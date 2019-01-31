Military Rotorcraft Market Report 2023 – Comprehensive Overview, Market Shares and Growth Opportunities

Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2023 is an extensive, professional analysis bringing market research data which is pertinent to new market entrants and recognized players. The report covers data that makes the record a resource for analysts, managers, Military Rotorcraft industry experts as well as important people to get self-analyze along with ready-to-access study together side graphs and tables. Mixing the information integration and research capacities with the findings, this Military Rotorcraft report has forecast the strong rise of this market in product sections and every geography.

About Military Helicopters

A military helicopter is a helicopter that is either specifically built or converted for use by military forces. A military helicopter’s mission is a function of its design or conversion. The most common use of military helicopters is transport of troops, but transport helicopters can be modified or converted to perform other missions such as combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or even armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.

Covered in this report

Over the next five years, Military Helicopters will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Military Helicopters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Light Helicopters

Medium Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters

Segmentation by application:

Attack Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Observation Helicopters

Maritime Helicopters

Multi-mission and Rescue Helicopters

Training Helicopters

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Boeing

Airbus

Textron Bell

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Changhe Aircraft Industries

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Embraer

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Russian Helicopters

MD Helicopters

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Military Helicopters by Players

4 Military Helicopters by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Military Helicopters Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

