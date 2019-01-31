Military Rotorcraft Market Report 2023 – Comprehensive Overview, Market Shares and Growth Opportunities

Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2023 is an extensive, professional analysis bringing market research data which is pertinent to new market entrants and recognized players. The report covers data that makes the record a resource for analysts, managers, Military Rotorcraft industry experts as well as important people to get self-analyze along with ready-to-access study together side graphs and tables. Mixing the information integration and research capacities with the findings, this Military Rotorcraft report has forecast the strong rise of this market in product sections and every geography.
About Military Helicopters
A military helicopter is a helicopter that is either specifically built or converted for use by military forces. A military helicopter’s mission is a function of its design or conversion. The most common use of military helicopters is transport of troops, but transport helicopters can be modified or converted to perform other missions such as combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or even armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.
Covered in this report
Over the next five years, Military Helicopters will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Military Helicopters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Light Helicopters
Medium Helicopters
Heavy Helicopters
Segmentation by application:
Attack Helicopters
Transport Helicopters
Observation Helicopters
Maritime Helicopters
Multi-mission and Rescue Helicopters
Training Helicopters
Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Boeing
Airbus
Textron Bell
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin
Changhe Aircraft Industries
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
Embraer
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
Russian Helicopters
MD Helicopters
Turkish Aerospace Industries
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Military Helicopters by Players
4 Military Helicopters by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Military Helicopters Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
