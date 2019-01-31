London Stone Calling For People to Join Their Landscape Specialist Scheme

London Stone, a leading UK supplier of high quality natural stone paving and products, are now calling for landscapers across the country to sign up to their Landscape Specialist Scheme – a scheme that has been created to allow landscapers to benefits from enhanced discounts and exclusive training opportunities.

The London Stone Landscape Specialist Scheme is incredibly advantageous to landscapers, providing them with the following:

Connect profile – A Connect Profile on the London Stone website that shows up for users looking for landscapers in your area.

Welcome pack – A special pack, only available to members, containing samples, ideas and much more.

Free training – Free onsite training provided by experts.

Enhanced discounts – Special discounts on all London Stone products.

Anyone interested in signing up can do so here: https://www.londonstone.co.uk/become-a-landscape-specialist/

A spokesperson and representative from London Stone was incredibly eager to comment saying, “Our Landscape Specialist Scheme has been running for some time now, and we are so proud to have some of the UK’s greatest landscapers as members! If anyone has any questions about this scheme or would like more information, our team are only ever a phone call away and always more than happy to help.”

About London Stone

London Stone is one of the UK’s favourite paving suppliers, offering the highest quality and most competitively priced natural garden stone and bespoke stone products. The company are able to provide assistance and materials for all kinds of projects, with their clients including landscape contractors, garden designers, property developers, architects and homeowners, and therefore will no doubt be able to help you. Some of their most popular materials include sandstone and millboard decking. For full details regarding the company and their products and services, simply check out their website today.

