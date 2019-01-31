Healthy Growth of Fermented Ingredients Market 2025 by Geographical Regions, Share and Size

31 January 2019: Fermented Ingredients Market is the natural process of controlling yeast and bacteria and imbibes a trait of modifying food to attain the desired product. Fermentation is a process of converting carbohydrates, such as sugar or starch with the produce being an acid or alcohol. This catalytic conversion is the brain behind simulation of energy. Growth in bio-ethanol and antibiotics industries coupled with increasing awareness of customers to quality fermented food ingredients is accountable to market growth. Beer, yoghurt, wine and the other food products such as cheese, idly, dosa, olives, and bread are the products of fermentation taking shape. The factors favoring fermentation ingredients market is to achieve the objective of fermentation of food products via the indigenous process of fermentation.

Fermented ingredients increase the shelf-life of products by changing the quality and acceptability of end product resulting in more palatable, nutritious, and wholesome food. Fermented ingredients market is boosted by its application in industries viz: alcohol, food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals and the properties of fermented products lend themselves to the profitability in the industrial sector. As such, better output, low cost, and natural structure are ensured Furthermore, increasing demand and consumption of alcohol is one of the driving factors to growth in fermented ingredients market.

Fermented Ingredients are congenial for the health as the formation of fermented fibers and starch in the lower gastrointestinal tract has many benefits conducive to good health. Fermentation also helps in eradicating anti- nutrients such as physic acid and excessive production of photo nutrients. Increasing awareness regarding technicalities involved in fermentation process and the technology assists in the process of fermentation have caused an upswing in the fermented ingredients market.

Segmentation of fermented ingredients market by type comprises Amino Acids, Organic Acids, biogas, polymers, vitamins, and industrial enzymes. Segmentation by Application includes food and beverages, feed, pharmaceuticals and paper. By form, the classification extends to dry and liquid. By region, classification is divided between North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The polymer segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR owing to increased mobility of polysaccharides across various commercial applications such as stabilization of foods and production of various industries and chemical compounds. Advanced amino acids and enzymes employed in personal care applications contribute to the enhanced features of personal care products and a consequent thrust in the fermented ingredients market in personal industry.

Furthermore, fermented ingredients find an extensive use in personal care products owing to economy and enhanced features offered by fermented ingredients. Asia Pacific region with densely populated countries such as India and China is the natural driver to the fermented ingredients market and a growing tendency for high-quality personal care products favors high market growth in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific, on account of displaying affinity towards personal care products with health benefits, is projected to witness an unlimited growth in this segment. As per news article dated Mar 2015, fermented ingredients used in skin care alleviate dry skin, scars arising from pigmentation and effects of aging. The ingredients include ingredients such as bamboo sap, red clover, hibiscus, snow lotus and fruit water fermented for over a year under suitable temperature conditions to produce active ingredients that enhance the skin-texture. Key industries in fermented ingredients market include Chr Hansen, Angel Yeast Co Ltd, Koninklijke DSM NV, E.I DuPont de Nemours and Co.

