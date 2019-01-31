Gypsum Board Market – Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2025

31 January – 2019 Global Gypsum Board Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Gypsum is a mineral found in sedimentary rock formations in a crystalline form known as calcium sulfate dehydrate. One hundred pounds of gypsum rock contains approximately 21 pounds of chemically combined water. Gypsum rock is mined and transported to the manufacturing facility.

“Gypsum board” comes across as the generic name for a group of panel products comprising a non-combustible core, composed primarily of gypsum, along with a paper surfacing on the back, face, and long edges. Gypsum board is amongst the several building materials covered by the umbrella term “gypsum panel products”. All gypsum panel products do contain gypsum cores. However, they could be faced with a plethora of different materials, inclusive of paper and fiberglass mats.

Gypsum board is often referred to as drywall, plasterboard, or wallboard. It does differ from the other panel-type building products, such as plywood, fiberboard, and hardboard owing to its noncombustible core and paper facers. When fastener heads and joints are covered with a joint compound system, gypsum wall board does create a continuous surface suitable for most types of interior decoration. Gypsum Board Market is classified, by product type into Wallboard, Ceiling Board, Pre-decorated Board, and others.

Wallboard product segment accounted for the largest market share of the Gypsum Board Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is due to its application in the construction of shops, offices and malls, with its usage as wall partition system. Wallboard progressively has come to be recognized as a better alternative to traditional plank and plaster products and is making movements across residential and commercial construction equally.

The ceiling board segment is expected to register increased demand from residential, institutional and commercial construction sectors. The product is used as a better substitute to other ceiling panel materials such as PVC. Pre-decorated boards are gaining grip as an internal substitute for wallboard products due to their flexibility. These boards have decorative surfaces either painted or printed consequently. The products ease of assembly and scope for customization according to end-users is also a major factor driving pre-decorated boards growth.

Gypsum Board Market is classified, by application into Residential, Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional. Residential sector accounted for the largest market share of the Gypsum Board Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Drywall products have traditionally found usage across residents before their arrival in non-residential construction applications. The application segments growth is driven by the recovery of residential real estate sector in the U.S. and large-scale residential projects being applied across developing countries in Asia and Latin America.

Commercial construction segment is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period. This is due to awareness of infrastructure developers in western markets regarding drywall products aesthetic and technical advantages compared to conventional building materials. Gypsum Board Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum market share of the total volume, with growth to be driven by a positive outlook on construction sector in China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Economic growth in the region has allowed for a greater requirement of institutional and commercial infrastructure spaces. Central and South America and the Middle East & Africa is growing at significant rate over the forecast period. These regions are characterized by increasing construction spending and high economic growth.

The Middle East region’s growth is influenced by commercial and residential infrastructure sectors. Tourism infrastructure and high growth of services industry in UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia shall be the prime driving factors over the future. Gypsum Board Industry key players are, Knauf Dubai, Lafarge, USG-Zawawi LLC, Gypsemna, Etex Group, Global Mining Company LLC, Gulf Gypsum Co., Saint-Gobain Gyproc and Taishan Gypsum Co.

