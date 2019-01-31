Green Building Materials Market to Expand at Splendid CAGR of 12.5% from 2013 to 2019

Green building technology is used to develop environmentally responsible and efficient building structure. Todevelop such structures; construction materials play a vital role and these are known as green building materials. Green building materials are responsible for sustainability and efficiency of a green building fromdesign to demolition. These materials are also produced or selected as they consume less energy.Demand for green building materials have seen significant growth in recent years.Advanced materials such as cellulose, cotton, fiberglass and mineral wool are in great demand in the construction industry for insulation purpose. These materials are also eco-friendly and less toxic.

Many manufacturers are involved in the development of green roofs that are in demand in the regions with regular climatic changes and extremeties in weather conditions to maintain temperatures within the structure as well as for rain water harvesting. Green roofs are produced with eco-friendly materials such as membranes, soil and others. Demand for volatile organic compound (VOC) free paints & glues and carpet tiles with recycled content is increasing in the green materials market for interior finishing. New non-conventional materials such as steel with recycled content, autoclaved aerated concrete, engineered lumber and structural insulated panels are expected to drive the market in framing applications.Thus, framing and interior finishing application segments are expected to grow over the forecast period.

Green building materials market has various end-user segments such as public facilities, education, commercial and industrial, healthcare, R&Dcentres, residential, others.In recent years, urbanization activities in the regions of Asia Pacific and RoW haveincreased considerably. This has helped the public facilities to grow and expand. Owing to the regulation regarding utilization of green building materials in construction, public facilities were the largest segment and are expected to maintain the highest share of volume in 2019. Large number of industrial expansions, growing R &D facilities of numerous industries and increasing Asian population areexpected to drive the growth of R & D centres and residential constructionin the next few years and these segments are expected to be the fastest growing end-user segments of green building materials market.

Strict regulations in the North American construction markethaveeffected a shift to green building technology. Accounting over 40%, North America is the foremost green building material consumer in the world. Europe also has strict regulations and therefore started implementing green building technology in large number of retrofitting and renovating applications. Asia Pacific and RoW are also also seeing increasing demand for green building materials due to adverse climatic conditions and government initiatives and are expected to be the most attractive markets for green building materials.

