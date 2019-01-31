Global Printing Inks Market Is Envisaged To Gain Revenue Worth Us$20.17 By 2020.

Global Printing Ink Market: Snapshot

The global printing ink market is teeming with a variety of players having a range of contribution to the value chain. Competition is stiff among them and in order to surge ahead of rivals, players are seen integrating vertically through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain more control over the entire production process. This enables them to gain easy access to technologically improved solutions, equipment procurement, and distribution channels.

At the forefront of driving demand in the global printing ink market is the ever-soaring demand from the packaging industry. Further, demand from UV-cured inks from the fast-expanding digital printing market is also having a positive impact on the global printing ink market. Nevertheless, major headwinds are being posed by the rising uptake of e-books and online editions of newspapers. A noticeable trend in the global printing ink market is the shift towards water-based ink segments owing to its environmental friendly nature. Currently, oil- and solvent-based inks hold a sway over the market.

By 2020, the global printing inks market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$20 bn.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/printing-inks-market.html

Market Growth Stoked By Uptake of Letterpress Printing

The different types of products available in the global printing inks market can be broadly classified into gravure, flexographic, digital, and lithographic. There are others too such as letterpress printing. At present, lithographic printing accounts for maximum share in the market. In the near future too it is predicted to account for a leading market share. However, with respect to growth, digital printing is predicted to surpass all others because of the perceptible shift towards modern printing methods.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=768

Different application areas are serving to generate sales in the global printing inks market. Those include publication, packaging, and commercial printing. Decorative printing is another application area.

Currently, most of the demand is created by the segment of packaging because of the unprecedented proliferation of the ecommerce sector and skyrocketing consumerism. In the next couple of years too, the packaging segment will likely register most of the demand. Printing inks are used in tags and labels, flexible materials, and metal cans – all of which are used in packing a range of products.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com