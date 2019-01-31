Global Managed Services Market | Industry Outlook Research Report 2018-2025

The report gives a clear picture of current Managed Services Market scenario and the predicted future of the industry. The report focuses on the basis of market drivers, restraints, growth, trends, and forecast for the period of 2018-2025. In addition, the report also maps the market performance by value chain analysis which will help in better product differentiation along with the analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate.

The report on global managed services market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The major market drivers are rise in the complexity of technological solutions, dependency over heterogeneous networks of applications and infrastructure, increase in the adoption of big data solutions, reduced cost of operation and flexibility to match custom requirements, technical support by Msps and cost-efficient services. The market growth might be restricted due to doubts in efficiency and effectiveness of managed services and long-term recurring expenditure under the study period.

Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period 2018-2025.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Accenture PLC, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Computer Science Corp., Ericsson, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Enterpris, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Nokia Networks, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro Limited. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table Of Contents – Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.Managed Services Market Analysis By Type

5.Managed Services Market Analysis By End-User

6.Managed Services Market Analysis By Geography

7.Competitive Landscape Of The Managed Services Companies

8.Company Profiles Of The Managed Services Industry

