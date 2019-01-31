Global Home Healthcare Market was valued at US$ 174 bn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 405.42 bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.83% from 2016 to 2026(Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).Home Healthcare MarketThe global home healthcare market is segmented into a product, services, and region. based on the product, a market is divided into Patient Diagnosis/Treatment Devices, Assistive Technology Based Devices, Enteral Feeding Device. on the basis of services, a market is classified into Home Rehabilitation Services, Home Respiratory Therapy Services, Home Infusion Therapy Services, Telehealth Services, Unskilled Home Healthcare Services. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

As per the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, population aged above 60 is likely to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. The growing elderly population is one of the key drivers for the market. The demographic group is disposed to chronic diseases, which require long-term care and around 70.0% of patients opting for home healthcare are old.

North America is estimated to dominate the market followed by Europe. The largest share of this geographical segment is recognized to factors such as technological advancements, converging trends of the aging population, and rising incidence of chronic diseases.

key players operated in the home healthcare market are Medtronic, Kindred Healthcare, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Abbott, Bayer AG, Fresenius SE & Co, KGAA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sunrise Medical Inc., 3M Health Care, Baxter, Cardinal Health Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corp., Air Liquide, Arcadia Health Care, Amedisys Inc., Nxstage Medical Inc., Arkray Inc., Apria Healthcare Group, Odyssey Healthcare Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Critical Homecare, National Healthcare Corp.,Omron Healthcare Inc.

Scope of the Home Healthcare Market report:

Global Home Healthcare Market, by Products:

• Patient Diagnosis/Treatment Devices

• Assistive Technology Based Devices

• Enteral Feeding Device

Global Home Healthcare Market, by Services:

• Home Rehabilitation Services

• Home Respiratory Therapy Services

• Home Infusion Therapy Services

• Telehealth Services

• Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Global Home Healthcare, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Home Healthcare Market are:

• Medtronic

• Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Invacare Corporation

• Abbott

• Bayer AG

• Fresenius SE & Co

• KGAA

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Sunrise Medical Inc.

• 3M Health Care

• Baxter

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Roche Diagnostics Corp.

• Air Liquide

• Arcadia Health Care

• Amedisys Inc.

• Nxstage Medical Inc.

• Arkray Inc.

• Apria Healthcare Group

• Odyssey Healthcare Inc.

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Critical Homecare

• National Healthcare Corp.

• Omron Healthcare Inc.

