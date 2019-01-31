Global Dietary Supplements Market is projected to reach at 335.06 Billion USD in 2027

Growing obesity rates and surging prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe is expected to influence the demand for dietary supplements across the globe. Dietary supplements help to promote the immunity system and achieve good health and wellness. Dietary supplements can also replace the prescribed drugs and also aids to achieve the strong wear and tear especially for old-aged consumer. Thus, is expected to witness the lucrative growth during the forecast period.

The Global Dietary Supplements Market is mainly driven by growing concerns towards health and fitness. Growing demand for nutritional medicinal products across the globe is also likely to fuel the growth of dietary supplements market. Additionally, growing demand for supplements from sports industry is likely to have positive influence on the market’s profit margin level during the estimated period. However, stringent rules and regulations may impede the growth of the market. Nonetheless, emerging markets coupled with growing per capita spending on healthcare industry in the developing countries are expected to set avenues during the forthcoming years.

Different forms of dietary supplements include tablets, capsules, powder, and others. Among these forms, tablets segment led the global dietary supplements market in 2018. It accounted for more than 40% shares of the entire market in 2018. Moreover, tablets segment is predicted to experience fastest growth over the upcoming years. This growth is mainly attributed to growing demand for tablets among consumers along with the easy availability of comfortable dosage patterns. Capsules are the second largest segment of the market in the year 2018 and it is also predicted to exhibit potential growth over the forecast period. Powder segment is also another important outlet of the market that is projected to augment sustainable growth over the forthcoming years.

Based on application, the global dietary supplements market is bifurcated into sport nutrition, medicinal supplements and additional supplements. Additional supplement was the largest segment of the global dietary supplements market in 2018. This growth is attributed to the immense demand for additional supplements to prevent and cure various diseases. Additional supplements segment accounted for more than 42% share of the market in 2018. Moreover, it is also predicted to exhibit immense growth in the market’s margin in the near future. Sport nutrition is predicted to be the fastest growing segment of the market over the next few years owing to the growing sport industry across the globe. Games such as cricket, football, hockey, Olympics, and athletics are growing especially in countries such as India, Brazil, China, Australia, New Zealand, etc. is projected to augment the market size in the upcoming years.

The key vendors of the global dietary supplements market are The Himalaya Drug Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bayer AG, Herbalife Ltd, Pharmavite LLC, Omega Protein, NBTY Inc, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, Bio-Botanica Inc., Axellus AS., Blackmores Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., and among others.

Major Segments of the Global Dietary Supplements Market are as follows:

By Products:

Botanicals

Enzymes

Amino Acid

Minerals

Vitamins

Others

By Application:

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

Others

By Form:

Sport Nutrition

Medicinal Supplements

Additional Supplements

By Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of the World (ROW)

