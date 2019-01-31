Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Industry: Market Outlook 2019 To 2023

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023. Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market Information Report, By Product Type (EGR Valve, EGR Cooler and EGR Pipe), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Diesel-Powered Vehicle and Gasoline-Powered Vehicle) and By Region. The automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market is completely dependent on the automobile industry. Thus, the increasing or decreasing demand of the automotive industry directly has an impact on the market. The total volume of four-wheeler production, across the globe, in 2015, was almost 90 million units and is expected to witness further boost, and reach more than 100 million units, by the year 2020.

The major players operating in global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system market, who have adopted the strategies such as geographic expansion, mergers, and acquisitions are Mahle GMBH (Germany), Wells Vehicle Electronics (US), BorgWarner Inc (US), Cambustion Ltd (UK), Delphi ANSYS Inc (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Eberspacher Group (Germany), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), IAV automotive engineering (Germany), Wells Vehicle Electronics (US), and Friedrich Boysen GmbH (Germany) .

EGR has limitation due to the availability of closed substitute such as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR). SCR technology uses less fuel since the engine is tuned to cut NOx and can instead be set up for performance and economy. Stringent emission norms such as Euro VI have forced vehicle OEMs to employ high end after-treatment systems such as SCR, lean NOx traps (LNT) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). However, European OEMs such as Daimler, Volkswagen, PSA Peugeot Citroën and Renault Nissan are especially adopting SCR technology for larger segment engines.

The global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, by region, has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Over the last couple of years, the automotive industry has flourished globally, with several technologies emerging in the market.. Geographically, Asia Pacific region has been the largest market for automotive exhaust gas recirculation system in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific region has registered the fastest growing region due to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Moreover, several automotive giants have been focusing on this region, and have planned to expand their operations in the Asia Pacific region. By the end of forecast year, the global market is expected to witness cut throat competition between North America and Europe, in terms of revenue and market share.

The Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) System Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Type: Comprises EGR Cooler, EGR Valve, and EGR Pipe

Segmentation by Vehicle Type: Comprises passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy and commercial vehicle.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Gasoline and Diesel

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

