Future Outlook of Duct Tape Market 2025 By Share, Size and Revenue

31 January 2019: Duct Tape Market is normally used in construction and electrical wiring encapsulation. It is a cloth or scrim-backed pressure-sensitive tape coated with polyethylene. Duct-tapes are often found in multiple variations. One variation is black gaffer tape designed to be non-reflective and cleanly removed. Another variation is heat-resistant foil duct tape, particularly useful for sealing heating and cooling. This kind of tape is produced since the standard duct tape fails quickly by using on heated appliances. Common uses of duct-tape include sealing heating and ventilation. In the recent years, the demand for duct tape has evolved. Advances in manufacturing, packaging and other operations across industries have been fertile throughout. Duct tapes are more lucrative than any other tapes as it undergoes fabric backing and is waterproof. It was used by the defense for the first time during the world war and since then, the market is evolving constantly. In the modern era, with the broadening of consumer base, manufacturers have started building household duct tapes as well to fulfill the household demands.

Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/duct-tapes-market/request-sample

The driving factors responsible for the growth of duct tape market include growing demand for commodities and appliances. Additionally, duct tapes are mainly used in manufacturing and assembling commodities and other appliances. Growth in automobile industry is also one of the major driving factors for the duct tape market. In the automobile industry, duct tapes are normally used for operations such as trim panel attachment, airbag cover attachment and wall headliner attachment. The tapes improve presentation of the end product by hiding the joints between two components. Technological developments and innovations in duct tapes have catered well to construction and aerospace sectors. On contrary, government and environmental rules are getting stringent over manufacturers as they must control the emission of hazardous content while manufacturing operations. This is a major limitation encountered by the duct tape market. Another reason such as induction of duct tape by moisture and fluctuations in temperature can have a negative impact for duct tape. As a preventive measure, the manufacturers are using water-based technology rather than solvent-based technology to reduce the emissions.

On the basis of product, the global duct tape market size spans general purpose, industrial grade and professional grade. On the basis of application, the global duct tape market size spans industrial, general military and resident/civilian. On the basis of type, the global duct tape market size spans transparent duct tape, cloth duct tape, colored duct tape. On the basis of end-user, the global duct tape market size spans manufacturing, automotive, construction, logistics, electrical and aerospace. On the basis grades, the global duct tape market size spans premium grade duct tape, military grade duct tape and gaffers tape. On the basis of geography, the global duct tape market size spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America holds a larger market as the government suggests its people to buy the tape for security reasons and a tool in industrial application. Production of duct tape in APAC regions are mainly due to improvements in countries like India and China. The key players in the global duct tape market include Nashua, Advance Tapes International, 3M, Eastar Company, Canadian Technical Tape Ltd, Shurtape, Ajit industries Pvt ltd, UNIK TAPE, and Supertape.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/duct-tapes-market

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com