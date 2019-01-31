Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Market By Product (Scooter and Motorcycle), Battery (Ni-MH, Li-ion and SLA) and Voltage (48V, 36V, 24V and Other Voltage) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025.

Market Analysis:

Electric Motorcycle & Scooter are referred to as plug-in two or three wheelers vehicle powered using electricity. The electricity is stored in the battery present onboard the vehicle. The battery is responsible for driving the electric motor or motors in the vehicle. Electric Scooters are different from Electric Motorcycles with respect to the body or the frame of vehicle. The use of Electric Motorcycle & Scooter is growing owing to; increasing awareness about environment conservation & pollution, strict rules & regulations for pollution controlling & environment conservation, improved transportation due to more use, increasing use of direct & indirect sales by the manufacturers, etc. Therefore, the Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Competition Tracking Players:

Harley Davidson

Hero Electric

LiveWire

Yamaha

AIMA

Qianxi Vehicle

Songi

Yadea

Sunra

Giant EV

Incalcu

Xiaodao Ebike

Aucma EV

Birdie Electric

Market Segmentation:

Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Market, By Product

Scooter

Motorcycle

Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Market, By Battery

Ni-MH

Li-ion

SLA

Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Market, By Voltage

48V

36V

24V

Other Voltage

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Major TOC of Report:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

5. Electric Motorcycle And Scooter Market, By Product

6. Electric Motorcycle And Scooter Market, By Battery

7. Electric Motorcycle And Scooter Market, By Voltage

Continued…….

Read More: https://bit.ly/2DN8hCz

