Dental Biomaterials Market, By Application

According to the new market research report “Dental Biomaterials Market by Type (Metallic (Titanium, Stainless Steel, Chromium Alloy, Amalgam, Gold), PFM, Ceramic, Bone Graft, Polymer Biomaterials), Application (Implantology, Prosthetic, Orthodontic), End User – Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

The amniocentesis needles market is expected to reach USD 172.8 million by 2022 from USD 146.4 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18541768

The base year for this study is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017–2022. 100–150 mm needles are the most commonly used amniocentesis needles and are expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that these needles are suitable for most patients on account of their optimal length.



This type of needle is suitable for use in females with a normal body-mass index (BMI) of 18.50–24.99 kg/m2. There is an increase in the proportion of women who are overweight, this proportion will still be lesser than the proportion of women with normal BMI. This is one of the major factors responsible for the large share of 100–150 mm needles in the amniocentesis needles market. Amniocentesis procedure is the most commonly recommended invasive prenatal diagnostic test to detect chromosomal disorders, infections, or birth defects. In spite of a small proportion of risks associated with this procedure, amniocentesis is carried out to diagnose the abnormalities in the developing fetus. These are the major factors responsible for the large share of this procedure segment in the amniocentesis needles market.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Amniocentesis Needle Market”

74 – Tables

34 – Figures

132 – Pages



View more detailed TOC @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/amniocentesis-needle-market-18541768.html



Key Players:

The key players in the amniocentesis needles market include Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), CooperSurgical (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), Cook Medical (US), Laboratoire CCD (France), Biopsybell (Italy), RI.MOS. (Italy), TSUNAMI MEDICAL (Italy), and Rocket Medical (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact Us:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com