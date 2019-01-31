Demand for Focused Ion Beam Market Increases Tremendously by Growth Factors and Trends

31 January 2019: Focused Ion Beam Market is a technique used particularly in the semiconductor industry, materials science and increasingly in the biological field. An FIB setup is scientific equipment that looks more like scanning electron microscope (SEM). SEM focuses a beam of electrons to capture the image in chamber whereas FIB uses a focused beam of ions. It can also be assimilated with electrons as well as ion beam columns. FIB systems have been used for long and are coupled with SEM which is used to prepare samples for transmission electron. The systems are more found in a wide range of applications in the material science labs including specimen preparation, creation of 3D visualization, micro structural analysis and prototype nanomachining. FIB systems find use in lithography that offers high resolution in comparison to X-ray, UV or electron beam lithography. Rapid growth & advances in ion sources are projected to present new growth opportunities for FIB systems to produce unique materials & new lithographic geometries. Currently, several options in the FIB systems industry such as availability of ion currents, beam sizes and energies.

The major driving factors responsible for the growth of focused ion beam market are increasing application of FIB systems in material science and growing demand for failure analysis equipment. However, high costs associated with FIB systems are limiting the growth of global market particularly in the small and medium-scale industries. On the basis of Ion sources, the global focused ion beam market is segmented as gallium, gold, iridium and others. On the basis of applications, the global focused ion beam market is segmented as device modification, circuit edit, material science, nanofabrication and failure analysis. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global focused ion beam market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global focused ion beam market owing to upsurge demand from manufacturing and semi-conductor regions. Asia Pacific regions are projected to be the most lucrative market for the forecast period and are projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The key players in the global focused ion beam market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, FEI, Evans Analytical Group, Carl Zeiss AG and Fibics Incorporation.

