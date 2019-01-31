Automotive Fuse Boxes Market Indicates Notable CAGR Growth Up to 2028

In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, FactMR has included a new report titled “Automotive Fuse Boxes Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth at Up to 2028” to its wide online database including upcoming trends and growth factors through 2018-2028. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future. The report studies the automotive fuse boxes market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Automobile sales have remained robust in the recent past, with the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) estimating nearly 97,000,000 units of automobiles, including commercial vehicles and passenger cars, sold in 2017. This has significantly rubbed off on demand and supply of imperative integral components, such as automotive fuse boxes. Pressing requirement of the automotive industry for upgradation to efficient networks, and greater emphasis on sustainability has been paving avenues for developments in automotive electrical equipment and components. The trend will have a direct impact on development and demand for fuse boxes.

A recent FactMR study foresees the automotive fuse boxes market to showcase a modest 4.6% value CAGR between the period of forecast 2018 and 2028. Over 391,500 thousand units of automotive fuse boxes are envisaged to be sold globally by 2028-end.

Advent of electric vehicles, as part of meeting sustainability goals in the automotive sector, has not only brought significant transformation in the industry, but also have impacted the global power market. Majority of future vehicle sales are likely to be those integrated with plug-ins, implying an imminent surge in automotive power demand. Automakers are shifting away from internal combustion engines toward power-driven motors.

Impending plans of Volvo to incorporate electric motors in its new car models, and BMW’s aim at replacing the 7-Series with its electric iNext as the flagship, are key examples of such technology shift. Growing popularity of plug-ins has meant that the power and auto sectors are becoming intertwined. Ripple effects of this trend will significantly rub off on the development and demand for automotive fuse boxes in the near future.

Demand for automotive fuse boxes will be significantly influenced by the rising demand for luxury vehicles among affluent consumers worldwide. Daimler AG recently reported 44% rise in luxury model sales over 2017, and Mercedes reported 21% sales in the U.S. alone in 2017. Luxury car manufacturers in the U.S. and China have witnessed sales exceeding their expectations compared to record lows of the recent past. In India, albeit the car industry has been representing signs of decline, exception is luxury models that have been and will observe a significant growth.

Consumers capable of affording luxury cars are being provided most advanced safety options, laundry list of customization choices, and the latest in technology. These factors, while fuelling luxury car sales worldwide, have significantly rubbed off on development of advanced auto components, thereby influencing demand for automotive fuse boxes on the trail.

The need to avoid uncontrolled and rapid discharge of storage device in case of vehicle accident or equipment malfunction has led automakers to emphasize on fuse-link protection as a key safety feature for equipment and passengers alike. Most of the automobile manufacturers are currently utilizing standard fuse boxes, however development is imperative for reducing size while maintaining safety, reliability and environmental requirements.

Impending implementation of global standards apropos of environment-friendly vehicles, such as the European Commission’s legislative proposal for common safety standard for EVs, are likely to prompt manufacturers to focus on developing EV-compliant products, with integral components such as fuse boxes being one of the primary focus areas. However, challenges remain such as maintaining appropriate safety margin for fuse boxes, predictions pertaining to normal current loading in EVs, and optimization of fuse rating while maintaining cyclic loading and ambient temperature.