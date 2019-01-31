Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report To 2019

Acquire Market Research has announced a new report titled “Global Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to their offerings

According to Acquire Market Research this study, Automated Optical Inspection is a critical process that verifies that Surface Mount Production methods are operating optimally i.e. ensuring that the correct parts are placed in the correct manner. Pulsar’s standard practice is to use AOI on all surface mount assemblies that pass through the line.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Automated Optical Inspection Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new our study.

This report focuses on the Automated Optical Inspection Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nordson

Keyence

Omron

Camtek Ltd

Saki Corporation

AOI Systems Ltd

Machine Vision Products

Orbotech Ltd

VI Technology

Cyberoptics Corporation

Koh Young Technology

Daiichi Jitsugyo

Viscom AG

Goepel Electronic GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2D AOI System

3D AOI System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Electronics

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automated Optical Inspection Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automated Optical Inspection Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Optical Inspection Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

