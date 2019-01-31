2019 New Short Wedding Hairstyles

Short hairstyles are a wonderful way to frame a bride’s face, draw attention to the eyes, and highlight lovely wedding jewelry.

It should be noted that changing to a short hairstyle for a wedding should not be a last-minute decision, rather the bride should have already been wearing her hair in a short style for some time, and be comfortable with it. A bride should be happy, comfortable and confident with her hairstyle before her wedding. All of a sudden changing it before she gets married can lead to feelings of regret.

There is a lot of choice within short wedding hairstyles, to give the overall desired effect. For example, short hair can be curled, so that delicate curls frame the face, and around the neck. Adding small clips, pins, and other hair adornments can make for a pretty overall effect when sparkling through the curls. Similar to an updo for brides with longer hair, smoothing the hair back with mousse or gel is an effective way to draw attention to her face, eyes, cheekbones, and jewelry.

2019 What kind of wedding hair accessories worth have

Deciding on a hairstyle that is understated and timeless is a better choice for a wedding hairstyle than going for a very bold or trendy look unless that is the bride’s usual style.

Another consideration for a short hairstyle is how the veil is going to sit on her head. A veil with wedding hair headband may look better with a smoother hairstyle, and a sleeker overall look. A more simple design of headband and veil may look better with the curly hairstyle.It’s a good idea to take into account the overall look of the hair, jewelry, and dress and how they will all work together.

Sleeker hairstyles look very dramatic with sleek, understated wedding dresses.

With whichever short wedding hairstyle a bride chooses to go with, it’s important to have photos taken in advance with the veil and jewelry that are to be worn on the day. That way a bride will be able to achieve the desired effect for her official wedding photos. At the end of the day, the most important thing is how the bride feels comfortable and at her most beautiful.