30 January 2019 – All Time Finance provides info about maxx markets and trade wars all over the world. In recent months, the attention of world media, politicians and political experts has been riveted on two world powers leading a trade war: the United States and China. For the first time in history, Washington recognized that the threat to it was a country whose GDP only 20 years ago was almost 10 times smaller than that of the United States. The enemy came from the East and, unlike the economic giants – Japan and South Korea, is a danger not only for the economy. China has attacked the geopolitical power of the United States and, perhaps unwittingly, forced the Americans to doubt its exceptional position on the world stage. Then China prevented the United States, why Washington could not forgive China’s rapid development of the Middle Kingdom and how two countries live in a state of trade war – All Time Finance was figured out.

The final declaration was nevertheless accepted – however, in a reduced version. In particular, it was not possible to agree on WTO reforms. Donald Trump threatened to leave the organization due to the fact that she allegedly patronized China. According to Pens, Beijing and Washington have too different views on many issues: “Starting from trade, tariffs, quotas, forced provision of technology, theft of intellectual property and ending with freedom of navigation at sea and human rights violations.” China explained the outcome of the summit that the United States deliberately tried to spoil the holiday for everyone. The Foreign Ministry of the country suggested that Washington participated in the summit “in a rage.” It was the statements of the Americans that prevented the achievement of a consensus, Beijing believes, and the resistance of other APEC members came up against American policies of brute force and economic terror.

