Recent Research Explores the Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market 2024

Our latest research report entitled Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market (by product (wood based, spice based, flower based, musk based, and fruit based), application (household care, car fresheners, fabric fresheners, cosmetics, candles, natural perfumes & colognes, and soaps and detergents)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Natural Fragrance Ingredients. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Natural Fragrance Ingredients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Natural Fragrance Ingredients growth factors.

The forecast Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Natural Fragrance Ingredients on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global natural fragrance ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Natural fragrance ingredients are natural fragrance raw materials, which are; obtain from natural sources such as plants, fruits, and animals. It has wide application in deodorants, soap, detergents, essential oils, hair oils, and perfumes. It is widely used in cosmetic as well. Natural fragrance ingredients are not just used in essential oils to impart a fragrance but also as an important element of the oil owing to its medical properties. Due to the numerous medicinal properties some of the flowers such as rose, lavender, chamomile, lily, jasmine, moonflower, and rosemary are used as treating skin irritations, anti-inflammatory, insomnia, antiseptic, muscle spasms, and stress. Further, the use of natural fragrance ingredients as air fresheners also eradicates the risks of respirational problems owing to their non-toxic nature.

Shifting trend of consumers towards therapeutic uses of essential oils in aromatherapy, growing consumer spending on beauty and personal care products, and growing disposable income are some of the key factor driving the growth of this market. Further, the use of natural fragrances in detergents reduces the skin irritations. This is another factor contributing to the growth of the natural fragrance ingredients market. Consumer’s awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic products on the human body and on the environment is also boosting the market growth. The natural fragrance ingredients market has gained importance owing to changing consumers’ pattern for demand. The increasing occurrence of skin diseases is also likely to upsurge the implementation of natural fragrance ingredients in cosmetics and toiletries. This is further estimated to boost the growth of the natural fragrance ingredients market

Numerous manufacturers and consumers are choosing for natural ingredients over synthetic as it contains toxic contents. Adverse effects of synthetic chemicals such as acetaldehyde, butylated hydroxytoluene and so on are growing the demand for natural fragrance ingredients. Besides, the use of natural fragrance ingredients in several consumers’ goods such as soaps, creams, and others is generating a huge opportunity in the upcoming years. However, easy availability of synthetic fragrance ingredient is restraining factor for the growth of natural fragrance ingredient market.

Among the geographies, Europe holds the major place in the natural fragrance ingredient market followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The growth of natural fragrance ingredient market in Europe region is due to growing demand for essential oil for aromatherapy and increasing disposable income of the consumer. Further, the factor driving the growth in North America region is expanding the use of natural fragrance ingredients in products such as soaps, detergents, cosmetics, and toiletries. In Asia Pacific region, the steady growth in cosmetics and personal care industry is boosting the growth of natural fragrance ingredient market.

Segment Covered

The report on global natural fragrance ingredients market covers segments such as product and application. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include wood-based, spice based, flower based, musk based, and fruit based. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include household care, car fresheners, fabric fresheners, cosmetics, candles, natural perfumes & colognes, and soaps and detergents.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Givaudan SA, International Flavors, and Fragrances (IFF), Takasago International, Sensient Flavors and Fragrances., Huabao Intl., Firmenich SA, Symrise AG., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Robertet SA., and Mane SA.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of natural fragrance ingredients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.

