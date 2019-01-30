Pro Renovations Bromley Lofts Helps Clients Maximise Floor Space with Loft Conversions

Residents of Bromley and southeast London can count on the services of Pro Renovations Bromley Loft to help them maximise their home’s floor space. The company offers dormer and hip-to-gable loft conversions.

[LONDON, 30/01/2019] – Pro Renovations Bromley Lofts offers professional loft conversions and home extensions to residents of Bromley and the southeast London area. It helps clients maximise their home’s attic area and turn it into a fully functional living area.

The company provides end-to-end services, from the planning and design stages all the way to construction and decoration. Additionally, the company provides a 10-year guarantee on all of its work.

Dormer Loft Conversions

A dormer loft conversion is the simplest among all loft conversion projects. It turns an area of a pitched or sloped roof into a wall. A flat roof is built to connect the vertical wall and the existing roof. This extends both floor and headspace.

These projects are suitable for all home types, including terraced and detached houses to bungalows, making it a popular loft conversion option. Dormer conversions usually don’t need any planning permission. In case the project requires planning permission, Pro Renovations Bromley Lofts will handle it for the client.

Hip-to-gable Loft Conversions

Hip-to-gable loft conversions are popular among homeowners who prefer to maintain their home’s current style. This kind of loft conversion involves turning an entire side of the house’s pitched roof into a vertical wall (a gable)for greater headroom and floor space.

Pro Renovations Bromley Lofts makes sure the style and finish of the loft extension will blend in seamlessly with the house’s existing features.

About Pro Renovations Bromley Lofts

Pro Renovations Bromley Lofts is a family-run loft conversion company serving residents of Bromley and the south-east London area. The company offers end-to-end home loft conversion. Its team is fully-equipped to handle everything from planning and carpentry to even plumbing and decorating. Pro Renovations Bromley Lofts is committed to being transparent about its rates. Clients receive comprehensive price quotations. The company makes sure that case clients request changes or additions to the brief, any rate changes are discussed beforehand.

For more information or any inquiries, please visit https://www.prorenovationsbromleylofts.co.uk/.