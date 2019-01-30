Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market is projected to reach US$5.18 bn by 2024.

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)Market: Snapshot

The global PTFE market is developing at a healthy pace and is expected to witness high growth in the coming years, thanks to the rising opportunities from developing nations across the globe. The rise in the development of the cookware industry and the rising demand for non-stick cookware are estimated to ensure the growth of the global PTFE market in the next few years. With these factors, the Global PTFE market is projected to register high growth in the coming few years. Among the key products, the micro powder PTFE segment is anticipated to witness a high demand in the next few years and hold a major share of the overall market.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polytetrafluoroethylene-ptfe-market.html

Rising Number of Application Segments to Propel PTFE Market

A research study by Transparency Market Research stated that, in 2015, the global market for PTFE stood at US$3.48 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$5.18 bn by the end of year 2024. Furthermore, the global PTFE market is predicted to register a healthy 4.60% CAR between 2016 and 2024.

The rise in the demand for PTFE from the diverse industrial sectors is likely to enhance the development of the market in the next few years. The rise in the need for PTFE, especially in emerging economies, which is projected to support the growth of the overall market in the coming years. In addition to this, the rising penetration in the medical applications is another factor that is estimated to ensure market growth in the near future.

On the flip side, the increasing cost of PTFE and the increasing use of reprocessed PTFE and the strict rules and regulations for environment are predicted to restrict the market growth in the near future. Nonetheless, the rise in the use of MPTFE is expected to support the market growth and offer growth prospects for players in the near future.

Read Report Brochure@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=305

Development of Chemical Industry to Push Market Growth in Near Future

From a regional viewpoint, Asia Pacific led the global PTFE market with a massive share of the market and is likely to remain in the same position over the next few years. The rapid development of the chemical industry is projected to enhance the growth of this region in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing demand for PTFE from the industrial and chemical industries and the developing automotive sector are some of the other factors estimated to enhance the growth in the near future. Furthermore, Europe and the Middle East and Africa markets for PTFE are projected to grow at a healthy pace in the next few years.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com