Nashville Billiard & Patio Packs Showroom with Patio Furniture and Fire Pits Just in Time for the 2019 Season of Outdoor Entertaining

Just in time for the 2019 Patio and Outdoor Furniture Season, Nashville Billiard & Patio has packed its 8th Avenue South showroom in Nashville. A recent addition to their store’s showroom now showcases a large selection of outdoor patio furniture products for sale and many are on sale.

NEW ITEMS AND BRANDS

This season, they’ve added many new items and new furniture lines, including the Indosoul brand’s contemporary Outdoor Furniture from Australia – experience it in their newly expanded showroom.

“It’s important to be able to actually sink into the luxury deep seating, and get a feel for the true comfort and value we’ll deliver to your home,” says Ronnie Gilchrist, owner of this family business, and the eldest brother of three. “Online shopping is great for some things, but when it’s decision time, nothing beats the showroom experience.”

CLASSICS AND CUSTOMER FAVORITES

Their big 2019 selection includes many top-selling items – the best quality and top brands – patio dining sets, outdoor sectionals, sofas, outdoor chaise lounges, patio chairs, tables and umbrellas, outdoor furniture sets, fire pits, fire pit tables, Sunbrella fabrics, and so much more.

Shoppers can also try out new, used and antique pool tables, home theater seating, shuffleboard tables, kitchen & bar stools – wooden, swivel, metal; arcade games, foosball tables, air hockey, ping pong, juke box, pub tables, pub chairs, dining chairs, & more – for sale and on sale.

Nashville Billiard & Patio offers the biggest and best selection of darts, dartboards and accessories in Middle Tennessee.

NOTHING BEATS THE SHOWROOM EXPERIENCE

“Our customers know that they can walk in, look around, and spot the ‘perfect’ patio furniture group, or individual piece – with none of the worries involved in online ordering, like: Will delivery be delayed? Will the quality be a disappointment? Will I get the actual product I ordered? Will it arrive with flaws? That stuff is stressful. For many people, it’s just not worth it.”

According to Cliff Gilchrist, the youngest brother, “Shopping in our showroom is part of the fun for lots of our customers – it’s relaxing, and just browsing is lots of fun, in and of itself!”

The Gilchrist Brothers have known some of their loyal customers for three generations – and even longer. They began working in this business when they were still in high school, and have been committed to customer happiness ever since.

They welcome browsers – and they promise, “We won’t be undersold!”