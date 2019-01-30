Just in time for the 2019 Outdoor Furniture Shopping Season, Nashville Billiard & Patio Packs Its Newly-Expanded Showroom

With the 2019 Patio Season upon us, Nashville Billiard & Patio’s 8th Avenue South showroom is now more fun than ever – packed with the high quality and vast selection for which they are widely known in Middle Tennessee.

NEW ITEMS AND BRANDS

This season, they’ve added many new items and new furniture lines, including the Indosoul brand’s contemporary Outdoor Furniture from Australia – experience it in their newly expanded showroom.

“It’s important to be able to actually sink into the luxury deep seating, and get a feel for the true comfort and value we’ll deliver to your home,” says Ronnie Gilchrist, owner of this family business, and the eldest brother of three. “Online shopping is great for some things, but when it’s decision time, nothing beats the showroom experience.”

BEST SELECTION IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

The big 2019 selection includes many new items – the best quality and top brands – patio dining sets, outdoor sectionals, sofas, outdoor chaise lounges, patio chairs, tables and umbrellas, outdoor furniture sets, fire pits, fire pit tables, Sunbrella fabrics, and so much more.

IN the showroom, you’ll see amazingly comfy Outdoor Patio Furniture by the best brand name designers and manufacturers, including customer favorites by Tropitone, Patio Renaissance, OW Lee, Breezesta, Woodard, Alfresco Home, Gloster, South Sea Rattan, Sunbrella, Treasure Garden, Winston, Elegant Earth, Jensen Leisure, Fornetto Pizza Ovens, and Erwin & Sons. They carry the full line of Sunbrella Fabrics – always in demand.

‘“Will our customers be proud to live with this outdoor sectional or Patio Dining Set?” As the Owners and Inventory Buyers, that’s what we ask ourselves when we make a decision to buy, or not buy, new furniture for the store,” Ronnie adds.

OUTDOOR GAME TABLES – Newest Product Line

Nashville Billiard & Patio also carries a new line of custom, hand-crafted Outdoor Game Tables – Outdoor Pool Tables, Outdoor Ping Pong Tables, Outdoor Foosball Tables, and even Outdoor Shuffleboard Tables that are all made to withstand even the harshest elements in any season – especially local weather in Nashville TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

Shoppers can actually play on the game tables in the store when browsing or shopping. Many items in the ‘Outdoor Game Tables’ line can be ordered in a variety of finishes, and can be customized with a logo, family crest or graphic wrap.

“Our showroom customers have really enjoyed shopping the additional space. We now have the room to offer more of everything, including these brand new items for sale,” Cliff Gilchrist observes. “We’ve expanded into new product categories, fulfilling the desires expressed by our customers as they shopped, or from their review feedback.”

VAST SELECTION OF HOME ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS

Nashville Billiard & Patio’s meandering showroom also features a delightful selection of indoor game room and home entertainment products and accessories for sale, including; New Pool Tables, Antique Pool Tables, Billiard Accessories, Shuffleboard Tables, Arcade Games, Foosball Tables, Darts, Air Hockey, Ping Pong Tables, Jukeboxes, Pub Tables and Pub Chairs, Home Theater Seating, Patio Outdoor Furniture, Kitchen Counter Stools and Bar Stools – wooden, swivel, metal; Dining Sets and Dining Chairs, & MUCH MORE – all for sale and on sale.

Nashville Billiard & Patio offers the biggest and best selection of darts, dartboards and accessories in Middle Tennessee.

“Our customers know that they can walk in, look around, and spot the ‘perfect’ patio furniture group, or individual piece – with none of the worries involved in online ordering, like: Will delivery be delayed? Will the quality be a disappointment? Will I get the actual product I ordered? Will it arrive with flaws? That stuff is stressful. For many people, it’s just not worth it.” According to Cliff Gilchrist, the youngest brother, “Shopping in our showroom is part of the fun for lots of our customers – it’s relaxing, and just browsing is lots of fun, in and of itself!”

The Gilchrist Brothers have known some of their loyal customers for two generations – and even longer. They began working in this business when they were still in high school, and have been committed to customer happiness ever since.

Nashville Billiard & Patio™ is centrally located in Nashville’s 8th Avenue South District Near the Revitalized 12th Avenue South and Melrose Shopping/Entertainment Destinations, Nashville, TN.

They welcome browsers – and they promise, “We won’t be undersold!”