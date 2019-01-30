Indosoul Brand’s Contemporary Outdoor Furniture from Australia Now Available at Nashville Billiard & Patio

With the 2019 Patio Season upon us, Nashville Billiard & Patio’s 8th Avenue South showroom is now more fun than ever – packed with the high quality and vast selection for which they are widely known in Middle Tennessee.

NEW ITEMS AND BRANDS

This season, they’ve added many new items and new furniture lines, including the Indosoul brand’s contemporary Outdoor Furniture from Australia – experience it in their newly expanded showroom.

“It’s important to be able to actually sink into the luxury deep seating, and get a feel for the true comfort and value we’ll deliver to your home,” says Ronnie Gilchrist, owner of this family business, and the eldest brother of three. “Online shopping is great for some things, but when it’s decision time, nothing beats the showroom experience.”

Cliff Gilchrist, co-owner of Nashville Billiard & Patio™ said, “We are so excited about the new outdoor furniture and additional showroom space. We now have the room to offer our customers more outdoor and patio furniture than ever before, including the debut of an array of brand new items for sale. We’ve expanded into new categories, capitalizing on trends we discuss with our customers every day.”

THE SHOWROOM EXPERIENCE

The new space allows Nashville Billiard & Patio™ to carry more products for customers to experience right in the showroom, ranging from luxury outdoor deep seating patio sets and chairs that feature plush cushions and spacious seating – to kitchen and bar stools, arcade games and home theater seating; and everything in between – many on sale.

Nashville Billiard & Patio™ is centrally located in Nashville’s 8th Avenue South District Near the Revitalized 12th Avenue South and Melrose Shopping/Entertainment Destinations, Nashville, TN.