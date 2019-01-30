Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market Analysis, Segmentation, Application and Forecast 2023

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market report 2018-2023 begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) is a chemical compound which exhibits physical appearance of white (colorless) powder with high degree of fluidity. Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether is soluble in water and when mixed with an aqueous solution it exhibits colorless or transparent appearance and also shows good stability. Hydroxypropyl starch ether also aids to numerous important properties such as solution thickening, water retention, biocompatibility, surface activity, foam stability to name a few. Because of these attributes, hydroxypropyl starch ether can be widely used and perform as a material of choice in different applications such as synthetic detergent, building materials, textile, papermaking, mining, food, cosmetics, organic liquid or paint, petroleum, aerospace, adhesives and polymerization.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether is a white (colorless) powder with good fluidity. It has good water solubility, when in an aqueous solution is transparent and colorless with good stability. This product finds application in a variety of industries including adhesives, coating or organic liquids for building materials.

The global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and China, such as Ingredion, AGRANA, AVEBE and EMSLAND. At present, AVEBE is the world leader, holding 17.56% sales market share in 2016.

In 2016, the global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market accounting for about 37.50% of global consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether.

Globally, the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Industry. Construction Industry accounts for nearly 82.33% of total downstream consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether.

Over the next five years, Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 220 million by 2023, from US$ 180 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Segmentation by application:

Food Industry

Pharma Industry

Construction Industry

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ingredion

AGRANA

AVEBE

EMSLAND

Yiteng New Material

YouFu Chemical

Guangda

Gomez Chemical

Kelaide

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether by Players

4 Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

