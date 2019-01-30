KD Market Insights has presented a detailed report on Head-Up Display Market – By Component (Video Generators, Projection Units, Display Panel, Control Panel, Others), By Type (Conventional HUD, AR-Based HUD), By Application (Aviation, Defense, Automotive, Others) & Global Region- Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors and global regions that are holding the market share of Head-Up Display Market in terms of revenue.

The global head-up display market is forecasted to thrive at a 27.9% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. Increasing demand for connected vehicles and technologically advanced head-up displays is anticipated to positively impact the growth of global head-up display market over the upcoming years. Further, the market of head-up display in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of head-up display market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Video Generators

– Projection Units

– Display Panel

– Control Panel

– Others

By Type

– Conventional HUD

– AR-Based HUD

By Application

– Aviation

– Defense

– Automotive

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Denso Corporation

– Continental Automotive GmbH

– Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

– BAE Systems

– Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

– Garmin Ltd.

– Thales Group

– Rockwell Collins

– Visteon Corporation

– Pioneer Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive Landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and By Geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table Of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Head-Up Display Market

3. Global Head-Up Display Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Head-Up Display Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Head-Up Display Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

