Global Storage Software: Research Methodology – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Storage Software Market by Software (Storage Replication, Archiving, Software Defined Storage, and Others), End User, Deployment Type, Industry (Government, BFSI, and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2019”.

[139 Pages Report] The global Storage Software Market to grow from $15.11 billion in 2014 to $23.33 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2014 to 2019

With the rapid increase in data volume in the market, organizations are facing problems such as – unstructured and disorganized data, including emails, web pages, and so on. Managing these data and rising operational cost have become a concern for organizations. storage software market solution caters to these issues by providing cost efficient data management and a secure storage infrastructure.

As the data is increasing at a higher pace in the market, organizations are investing major proportion of their budget in their ICT spending. The major verticals such as BFSI, government, retail, and manufacturing are planning to switch their existing data centers to storage solutions. Driving factors such as increase in volume of data, significant cost reduction, and growing demand for storage virtualisation are guiding the storage software market to the next level.

This report focuses on storage solutions and services. The market has been broadly segmented by types of software, end users, deployment types, industry verticals, and regions. The major drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges; and their impact have been briefly described in this report. The notable market players in this domain include EMC, IBM, NetApp, Huawei Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, Symantec, CA Technologies, and Oracle Corporation. The report on the storage software market also provides in-depth analysis of the key players in solutions and services ecosystems with their profiles, recent developments, key issues, global adoption trends, opportunities in market, and future growth potential.

This research report categorizes the global storage software market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following submarkets.

Global market size by software:

• Data protection and recovery

• Storage and device management

• Storage replication

• Archiving

• Storage virtualization

• Software defined storage

• Storage infrastructure software

Global market size by deployment type:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global market size by end users:

• SMBs

• Enterprises

Global market size by industry vertical:

• Telecom and IT

• Government

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

Global market size by region:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

Storage Software Market can be understood as a compendium of software vendor’s effectiveness in providing appropriate storage solution by analyzing the customer business. Storing data and recovering it in case of disaster are among the key aspect which helps in leveraging the customer experience. As data is growing with an enormous speed, organizations are compelled to seek help of IT and deploy storage solutions into their traditional system. This will help them to manage the primary as well as backup data.

