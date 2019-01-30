Global Smart Luggage Market is Expected to Mask a CAGR of 26.4% by 2023 | Top Key Players – DELSEY Paris, Samsonite, AWAY, Trunkster

A fresh report titled “Smart Luggage Market – By Technology Type (Connectivity, Sim Card, USB Charging, Other), By Material Type (Hard Side, Soft Side), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Luggage Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Smart Luggage Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 26.4% during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD 2,353.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach at a notable valuation by the end of forecast period. The term smart luggage is mainly used for smart bags and suitcases equipped with random connectivity technologies (such as Wi-Fi, SIM cards, GPS, Bluetooth, RFID (radio frequency identification)), built-in batteries, digital scaling and others. The aim of the technology not just to add an ordinary feature to the luggage. Now smart bags are equipped with technologies in order to make them more user friendly & safer in practical applications. Apart from this, the luggage companies are installing other potential technologies and features into their luggage products to stay ahead the market competition.

Growth Drivers and Restraints

In this digital era, increase in adoption of smart technology are boosting the market growth of smart luggage. In terms of technology, the IOT (Internet of Things) technology captured the largest market share in luggage industry. As these IOT technologies are more secure in comparison to other technologies. This increasing concern among user towards their luggage security is one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of IOT based smart luggage market.

Additionally, increasing airline travel and tourism, are the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the smart luggage market. Innovations in product design & quality, growing demand for IOT based technologies and consumer shift towards leisure lifestyle are forcing organization to focus on embedding the technology features into their traditional luggage. Region wise the North America holds majority share in the smart luggage market and is expected to secure its position during forecast period. As adoption rate of technologically advanced products and product design innovation rate in North American countries is strong as compare to other countries, so this factor is likely to drive the growth of the North America smart luggage market in coming years. However, high cost and low adoption rate in under developed countries are major constraints for the growth of Smart Luggage Market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart luggage market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Technology Type

– Connectivity

– – – WI-FI

– – – GPS

– – – RFID

– – – Bluetooth

– – – Others

– Sim Card

– USB Charging

– Other

By Material Type

– Hard Side

– Soft Side

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– DELSEY Paris

– Samsonite

– AWAY

– Trunkster

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

