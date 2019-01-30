Global Bone Densitometers Market was Valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018, Due to Increase in Geriatric Population and Rising Incidence of Disorders that Causes Loss of Bone Density

“The Global Bone Densitometers Market was valued around US$ XX Mn by 2018 and growing at a significant CAGR over six years forecast period 2019-2025 owing to increasing geriatric population and advancements in technologies and loss of bone density disorders.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Bone Densitometers Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global bone densitometers market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to increase in loss of bone density disorders and rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of osteoporosis are major driving factors of bone densitometers market over the forecast period. Moreover, benefits offered by DEXA device boosts the growth of the market. However, high treatment costs and lack of favorable reimbursement policies and poor healthcare infrastructure in healthcare are hindering the growth of the market

Global bone densitometers market segmented on the basis of technology and end user.

Allografts Bone Densitometers accounted for higher revenue share

Based on technology, global bone densitometers market segmented into axial bone densitometry, quantitative computed tomography, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry, peripheral bone densitometry, and others. Peripheral bone densitometry accounted for larger revenue share in 2018 and projected to dominate over the forecast period owing increased incidence of osteoporosis and loss of bone density disorders and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, companies heavily investing in development and launch of the new products and also acquisitions and mergers among the companies expected to fuel the growth of the market over forecast period.

North America leads the global Bone Densitometers market

PBI’s global bone densitometers market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, North America accounted for larger revenue share in 2018 and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2025 due to increasing geriatric population and favorable policies in United States and technological advancements offers lucrative opportunities for growth of the market over forecast years. Europe bone densitometers market is the mature market that is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Acquisitions & Mergers and strategic alliances and Launch of New Products are the key strategies adopted by the market players

Global bone densitometers market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as acquisitions & mergers and launch of new products to improve market revenue share and strengthening their presence across the region. For instance, In March 2015, Hitachi Medical Systems launched EggQus, a portable ultrasound bone densitometry system

Key player’s profiles in the report are CompuMed, Inc, (U.S.), Lone Oak Medical Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Osteometer Meditech Inc, (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Diagnostic Medical Systems S.A. (France), BeamMed Ltd (Israel), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc, (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc, (U.S.) (South Korea), Hitachi Medical Systems (Europe), and DMS Imaging (France)

Detailed Segmentation

By Technology

Axial Bone densitometry

Quantitative Computed Tomography

Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry

Peripheral Bone Densitometry

Quantitative Ultrasound

Single Energy X-ray Absorptiometry

Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry

Radiographic Absorptiometry

Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Geography

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

K

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Others

