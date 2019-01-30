FACEBOOK FANPAGE CREATED TO SUPPORT WESTCHESTER PUPPIES & KITTENS

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 30, 2018 – Dedicated supporters of Westchester Puppies & Kittens have created their own Fan Club on Facebook to help promote the business and their special pets.

The https://www.facebook.com/Westchester-Puppies-Kittens-Fan-Club-572141049866181/ is dedicated to sharing their experiences of becoming a pet owner thanks to Westchester Puppies & Kittens.

The page, which has more than 200 members, also gives potential owners opportunities to stay updated with any new puppies and kittens that Westchester Puppies & Kittens is looking to home.

Westchester Puppies & Kittens offers healthy, trained purebred puppies, both large and small, including mixed designer breeds and tiny teacup sized puppies.

Their goal is to help pet owners in New York of which breed of puppy is right for them, their family.

“Whether you’re planning to add a new member to the family, or you are seriously thinking about adopting a new pet, then you need to look no further than us for your right choice,” commented a spokesperson for Westchester Puppies & Kittens.

“We will ensure when you take your puppy or kitten home, you’ll be provided with all the information and supplies to care for your new pet properly.”

As can be seen on their facebook page, the beautiful puppies and kittens are vet-checked, certified and educated for housebreaking and obedience.

They have also been certified and bred for ideal temperament and wellbeing. The puppies and kittens have been very well socialized and will acclimate quite nicely into their new environment.

The business also offers specialized items and pet supplies, including organic and holistic food brands.

It also caters to boarding or day-care and offers professional grooming services for pet owners who have busy schedules, but still, want their pets to be adequately looked after.

It also offers nail polishing, puppy cuts, complimentary nail trimming, tooth brushing, and ear cleaning services.

“We take care of each puppy and kitten as if they were going to be ours for life and we will ensure that when a client takes a puppy or kitten home from Westchester Puppies, they will have all the information they need to care for their new baby properly.”

Westchester Puppies & Kittens put the health and safety of every puppy first, and ensure responsible breeding and vaccinations.

For more information or an appointment, view their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Westchester-Puppies-Kittens-NY-121888495037355/

Alternatively, visit http://www.westchesterpuppies.com, call (914) 437-7600 or email manhattanpuppies@gmail.com