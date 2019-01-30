Bulk Container Packaging Market | Global Industry Opportunities Up To 2025

The Bulk Container Packaging Market research report categorizes market by dynamics, segmentation, top key players and region based on historical data and established research methodologies. This report also unveils industry status, competitive landscape, size, share, growth factor, latest trends, drivers, estimation, opportunities, and new challenges. This report is prepared by various sources which also include porter’s five forces analysis research techniques for a clear understanding of facts and figures.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the bulk container packaging market includes Company AmeriGlobe LLC, B.A.G Corp, Big Bags International Private Limited, Boxon Group, Bulk Handling Australia (BHA), Codefine, Filling & Packing Materials Manufacturing Co.(FIPCO), Flexituff International, Intertape Polymer Group, Jumbo Bag Corporation, Syn-Tex Bag and United Bags, Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for storage and transportation of food products and non-hazardous chemicals is driving the major market growth. Increasing demand for bulk container packaging owing to high operational efficiency at a lower cost is again fueling the market growth. However, volatile freight rates and trade traffic are the major factors restraining market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of bulk container packaging.

Market Segmentation

The broad bulk container packaging market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Flexitanks

• FIBC

• Bulk Container Tanks

By Application

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemical

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for bulk container packaging in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

