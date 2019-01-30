Bel Power Solutions Announces TET2000 Series Titanium Efficient Power Supply for Server and Storage Applications

Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announced the TET2000 Series, 2100 W AC-DC power supplies that provide a 12 VDC power source with Titanium efficiency for servers, storage and switches in a compact form factor.

Hong Kong, January 29, 2019 /PressReleasePing/ – Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announced the TET2000 Series, 2100 W AC-DC power supplies that provide a 12 VDC power source with Titanium efficiency for servers, storage and switches in a compact form factor.

Measuring just 86 x 40 x 195 mm, the TET2000 Series provides a high-efficiency and feature-rich power source for web, application, database and game servers, storage/file servers, routers and network switches. This computing equipment is being used in the rollout of applications and services such as multi-access edge (MEC) computing networks, enterprise edge computing, cloud services, new and upgraded enterprise datacenters and virtualized applications.

The TET2000 Series can convert standard AC mains power or high voltage DC bus voltages into a main output of 12 VDC with power-factor correction (PFC). Both the TET2000-12-086NA (normal airflow) and TET2000-12-086RA (reverse airflow) models are hot-pluggable and feature parallel operation with active current sharing or analog bus and full digital controls for improved performance.

The TET2000 Series delivers a power density of 51 W/in3 and meets 80 Plus Titanium efficiency. Both models incorporate resonant-soft-switching technology and interleaved power trains to reduce component stresses, providing increased system reliability and very high efficiency. An always-on +12 V 24 W standby output is provided and I2C communication is up to 400 kHz. Innovations incorporated into the TET2000 Series are currently pending patents. The TET2000 Series meets international safety standards and displays the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD).

As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/