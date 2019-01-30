Bel Power Solutions Announces Platinum Efficiency 3600 W Power Supply for Big Data and Cloud Computing

Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announces the Platinum efficiency PFE3600 series power supply, which delivers more power in a standard form factor for big data and cloud computing applications. This power supply features a compact form factor (69 x 42 x 555 mm) which converts standard AC mains power or high voltage DC bus voltages into a main output of 12 VDC.

Hong Kong, January 29, 2019 /PressReleasePing/ – Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announces the Platinum efficiency PFE3600 series power supply, which delivers more power in a standard form factor for big data and cloud computing applications. This power supply features a compact form factor (69 x 42 x 555 mm) which converts standard AC mains power or high voltage DC bus voltages into a main output of 12 VDC.

The new PFE3600 series is designed to meet the growing power requirements of high performance servers and super computers running scalable and distributed computing of large volumes of data. Sometimes referred to as hyperscale computing, these applications include blockchain processing, artificial intelligence (AI), data analysis in scientific/medical research, cyber security and real-time consumer analytics. Many of these datacenters are following the principles of the Open Compute Project (OCP).

The PFE3600-12-069RA (reverse airflow) 3600 W is available as an AC-DC power-factor corrected (PFC) or DC-DC power supply, for the growing number of DC-powered datacenters and for powering high voltage DC (HVDC) equipment. The PFE3600-12-069RA is hot-pluggable and includes parallel operation with active current sharing or analog bus and full digital controls for improved performance. An always-on +12 V 60 W standby output is provided, as well as I2C communication. The PFE3600 meets international safety standards and displays the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD).

The PSU can be used interchangeably with Bel’s PFE3000 to upgrade power levels in one of the company’s standard 6-position shelves, such as the Bel SPSPFE3 power shelf, which can provide a maximum power output of 21.6 kW in a single 23-inch shelf. The new power supply would provide 20 percent more power in the same rack space.

As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/