Automotive Bumper Industry Global Market Outlook To 2023

Automotive Bumper Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends Research Report – Forecast to 2022. Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Plastic Omnium (France), Magna International, Inc. (Ontario), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd (Japan), SMP Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Yanfeng Plastic Omnium automotive Exterior Systems Co. Ltd (Shanghai), JiangNan Mould & Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. (Japan), Venture Otto SA (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), NTF (India) Private Ltd (India) and Fab Fours, Inc. (U.S.)., and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global automotive bumper market.

Furthermore, with the increasing population, the demand for vehicles is also increasing, leading to an increase in the production of automobiles. Cars accounts for 75% of the total automobile segment and about 67% of the total auto bumper has found application in cars. This has led to an increase in cars manufactured and further boosting the auto bumper market. Overall, global car production is expected to rise by an annual average rate of 3.5% in the period from 2013 to 2017. Hence, with a growing car production, the demand for automotive bumper will simultaneously increase by the OEMs. However, fluctuating raw materials prices is expected to hinder the market growth.

The global automotive bumper market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Material: Comprises Composite Plastic, Metal and Fiber

Segmentation by Positioning: Comprises Front ends and Rear Ends

Segmentation by End Market: Comprises OEM and Aftermarket

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Based on end market, it is segmented as OEM and Aftermarket. Most of the automotive manufacturers purchase automotive bumpers from the OEMs and after that they assembles it into the automotive manufacturers. At the time of replacements or maintenance, most of the end users prefer to go for OEM rather than aftermarket. Thus, OEM accounted the largest market share in 2016.

