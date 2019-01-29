Precast Concrete Market Report 2018-2025 Product Scope & Key Players – Oldcastle Precast, Coreslab International, Metromont, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc

Precast Concrete Market report reveals the market share of the top key players with their strategic developments and offers a full view of the competitive landscape of the industry. This market is categorized into different segments based on an in-depth study with respect to regional as well as a country during the forecast period 2018-2025. This report contain trends, size, share, growth and future projection for the study period.

Precast concrete is produced by casting concrete for construction of buildings, infrastructures and more. They are produced in reusable molds either in the plant or at the construction sites. This production process is performed on ground level, which gives safety throughout a project. Precast concrete from reusable molds allow cost to be lower than for site-cast production. Precast concrete are strong enough to tolerate extreme weather conditions and will perform the same for many decades of constant usage. It provides a wide range of engineered earth retaining systems to the manufacturers.

Prestressed concrete are the most used structures in construction industry. It comprises of concrete beams, columns, spandrels, single and double tees, wall panels, segmental bridge units, bulb-tee girders, I-beam girders, and many others. Residential and nonresidential construction will support industry demand with continuous recovery and growth. This will expand the construction for bridges, highways, and other transportation infrastructure. Structural and architectural building component segment is expected to grow at a fast pace.

Global precast concrete industry is set to augment again after the weak downstream markets in the aftermath of the recession. Recommencements of construction projects have boosted this growth. Key players in this industry are Oldcastle Precast, Coreslab International, Metromont, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Coltman Precast Concrete, and many others. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Major Table Of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis Of Precast Concrete

4.Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Structures

5.Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Construction Market

6.Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Products

7.Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Applications

8.Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Region

9.Competitive Landscape Of Precast Concrete Companies

10.Company Profiles Of Precast Concrete

