Oral Contraceptive Market is Expected to Reach US$ XX Bn by 2025, Due to Rising Incidence of Unwanted Pregnancies

Analyst Speak:

“The Oral Contraceptive Market is anticipated to reach about US$ XX Bn by 2025, and anticipated to expand at a CAGR over seven years of forecast period 2019-2025” owing to an increased incidence of unwanted pregnancies.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Oral Contraceptive Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The oral contraceptive market size was accounted for US$ XX Bn in 2018 and anticipated to account for US$ XX Bn by 2025. Moreover, rise in female population, low cost of oral contraceptive pills, ease of administration, adoption of novel oral contraceptive pills in developed and developing countries, and high effectiveness of the pills are anticipated to accelerate growth of oral contraceptives market. However, due to stringent regulatory guidelines associated with contraceptive pills and poor availability in the underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Oral contraceptive market segmented on the basis of drug type and distribution channel

Online Pharmacy Segment Will Dominate the Revenue Share.

Based on end-user type, oral contraceptive market segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Online pharmacy accounted for the largest share in the market. Certain online services and web applications offer options for patients to speak with providers by video, get prescriptions, and order birth control pills through mail delivery. However, full coverage of the cost is not consistent between companies. One app, Nurx, partners with physicians, pharmacies and health insurers to ship OCP free of charge for women with insurance, or for a fee for women without insurance. Other services, such as Maven and Planned Parenthood’s application, require individuals to have a video consultation with a physician before receiving the prescription.

North America, Accounts for Major Revenue Share for Oral Contraceptive Market

Precision Business Insights (PBI) oral contraceptive market report analyses the market in different regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis, North America dominated the oral contraceptive pills market in reference to high incidence rate of unwanted pregnancies, government support and rise in disposable income. Europe oral contraceptive pills market is expected to grow owing to expansion of business by the market players in EU region, grow in women workforce preferring to postpone the pregnancies, and better availability of the products are expected to accelerate the market. Asia Pacific oral contraceptive pills market has a lucrative growth in account to an increased awareness about the family planning and oral contraceptive pills, rise in disposable income, and increase in people opting for right decisions about their sexual and reproductive health are enhance the revenue of market .

New Product Launches Play Vital Role in Oral Contraceptive Market

Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, competing with key players in the market especially in terms of features such as new product launch, partnership, mergers, collaborations and other market strategies. For instance, in 2015, Pfizer Inc. has introduced SAYANA, first injectable contraceptive in UK which can be self-administered. While, in 2015, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has launched Beyaz which is a generic contraceptive drug. It is one of the most successful product of the company and in 2016 it has annual sales of approximately $133 million in the US. Recently, in March 2017, the company has launched a new product Minastrin in the market.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Allergan plc, Janssen Global Services LLC., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, Church & Dwight, The Female Health Company, Mayer Laboratories, Cooper Surgical among others.

Detailed Segmentation

By Drug Type

o Progestin Only Pills

o Combination Pills

o Monophasic

o Triphasic

o Others

By End-User Type

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

o Europe

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 ASEAN

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

 Chile

 Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

