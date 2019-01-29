Optical Transport Network Market by Technology by Worldwide Market Forecast and Analysis – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Optical Transport Network Market by Technology (WDM, DWDM), by Components (Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform), by Services (Network Design, Network Support), by End User, by Regions – Worldwide Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 – 2019)”.

[146 Pages Report] The global optical transport network market size was USD 11.35 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 23.64 billion by 2019, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Optical Transport Network Market”

79 – Tables

45 – Figures

146 – Pages

The sudden surge in the internet home users and business users have unfolded a new level of bandwidth requirement over the network world. There has been a significant adoption among residential customers because of the increased use of online gaming, social media, video chatting, and many other real time streaming events. The fact that offers seamless data transmission and removes latency issues is a key reason for increased traction of optical transport network market. Based on the announcements by the services providers, enterprises and vendors the 100G system deployment is now gaining real traction with the higher bandwidth demand. The number of equipment sold in metros is increasing with 15% of annual growth every year.

Further, a huge increase in bandwidth requirement has also been seen in the business customers special in the financial companies, and government organizations. In addition, due to the increasing load on the current networks it has become difficult for the vendors to deploy and manage their advanced systems. Optical transport network overcomes the issues in the present Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)/ Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) networks such as latency, bandwidth limitation, robust management, transparent client signals, better scalability, and global acceptance as a standard. Thus it is rapidly replacing SDH/SONET globally.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=20669511

The global optical transport network market research report is segmented on the basis of technology, components, services, type of users, and regions. The technologies are further categorized into Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer (DWDM) based on wavelengths [up to 10Gbps, 10Gbps, 40Gbps, 100Gbps, and more than 100Gbps]. On the basis of components the market is defined as optical switch market, optical transport market, and optical packet platform market. The services are segmented as network design and optimization, and network maintenance and support services. Further, the type of users is categorized into communication service providers and network operators, private enterprises, and government.

The global optical transport network market report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also examines growth potential market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as user segments. The notable players in this market, who contributes to the major share, include ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Alcatel- Lucent, Aliathon Technoplogy, Ciena, Cisco, Fujitsu, Huawei, Infinera, and ZTE.

The market is further drilled down; by technology types; by components; by services; by end users; and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA). The global optical transport network market is expected to grow from $11.35 billion in 2014 to $23.64 billion by 2019, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2014 to 2019.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study, Download the PDF Brochure

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com