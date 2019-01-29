Medicinal Technologies Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Endometriosis

Medicinal Technologies, a company founded upon its endeavors in biomedicine is charged with the vision of creating groundbreaking discoveries in medical research. The company conducts extensive research in the areas relative to holistic healing to develop novel and unique treatments to address health concerns. In accordance with this goal, Medicinal Technologies announces a novel treatment protocol for Endometriosis developed by Dr. Sheryene Tejeda. The efficacy and efficiency of this new technique in the treatment of endometriosis far exceeds that of the already existing procedures.

According to Dr. Tejeda, Endometriosis can be classified as a mitochondrial disorder that occurs when the tissues lining the interior wall of the uterus begin to grow outside of it. Such growth is termed an endometrial implant. This disorder is common among women of reproductive age. Successful management of the disorder is a rigorous process that traditionally has been dependent highly on early diagnosis and a collective effort of a team of multidisciplinary medical personnel. Despite the various therapeutic measures that have been available for the treatment of this disorder often further compromising health and fertility, none have even marginal success rates and cases of reoccurrence are frequently reported. However, Endogen offers an alternative approach with proven efficacy, and a means to suppress the biological process that leads to reoccurrence such as has been observed in current conventional methods.

This novel treatment regimen involves the oral ingestion of vegetable-based dietary capsule as part of a 3 part protocol without the need for any invasive treatment procedures. The capsules are administered at doses sufficient enough to restore the hormonal imbalance needed which assists in the prevention of new endometrial implants developing while terminating already existing implants. The multifaceted approach addresses all aspects of the human body thus inducing a quicker and more collective response from the body causes it to self-heal in a shorter period of time. Furthermore, the unique mechanism of action employed by this product in the exertion of its therapeutic potential gives it an edge over the other proposed methods.

In conjunction with the ability of this method to terminate the growth of these endometrial implants, a host of other health benefits can be attributed to Endogen. Endogen represents the ideal cure for Endometriosis as there have been no noted side effects during its usage. Thus, giving up is never an option for those living with this disorder.

Concurrently, additional medicinal values of this vegetable based capsule are indicated for the treatment of other ailments like fibroids, abdominal scar tissue, infertility in women and PCOS. The research leading to the development of Endogen is promising as it serves as a pioneer for advancements in biomedicine.

“GIVING UP IS NOT AN OPTION”

