Global Wood Pellets Market To Reach An Opportunity Of Us$20 Bn By The End Of 2023.

Wood pellets have emerged as a viable and promising renewable energy source replacing coal in various advanced regions such as North America and Europe. The market for these biomass gained traction since they are considered to have low carbon footprints. The use of wood pellets as fuels has gained adoption for heating homes and power boilers, especially in various countries of Europe. The easy availability of raw materials such as timber and compacted sawdust and the low cost of production are key factors offering robust impetus to the wood pellets market. The mounting environmental concern about greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Russia has made biomass fuels popular. In recent years, considerable progress made in logistics and advancement in combustion technology have boosted the wood pellets market.

The market for wood pellets is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.10% from 2015 to 2023 and the opportunities in the market is expected to swell to US$20 bn in 2023. The rising financial incentives by various federal agencies in North America, numerous favorable government policies, and the low cost of raw materials for making wood pellets are the primary factors driving the wood pellets market.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wood-pellet-market.html

Europe and North America Provides Lucrative Growth Avenues

Based on geography, the market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Centraland South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Europe is a major market for wood pellets and led the market in 2015. The substantial demand for wood pellets from the U.K. has fuelled this regional market. The regional market is propelled by numerous government initiatives such as significant fiscal subsidies to boost the generation of renewable sources of energy. This has incentivized the use of wood pellets to produce electrical energy in this region.

North America is another prominent region for wood pellets. Several stiff regulations related to emission norms have fueled this regional market. The recent formulation of federal policies that seek to establish the carbon-neutrality of biomass is another crucial factor boosting the wood pellets market in countries such as the U.S. Furthermore, the continued expansion of wood pellet plants by several manufacturers in various cities of the U.S. is expected to boost the production of wood pellets, thereby catalyzing the regional market.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4934

The primary applications of the wood pellets are for heating and in power plants. The heating application segment held a major market share in 2016 and is expected to lead the overall market by revenue through the forecast period. The wide application of wood pellets for heating industrial and residential establishments is expected to boost the growth of segment in the coming years. The growing popularity of pellet fuel in advanced nations such as Canada is expected to bolster the demand for wood pellets in various regions. Recent advancements in wood pellet manufacturing processes have improved the commercial production of biomass, thereby accentuating the demand for wood pellets in heating applications. Furthermore, the setting of these manufacturing units are less capital-intensive than those for wind and solar energy, which has boosted the application of wood pellets for heating applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com