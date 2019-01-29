Global Truck Platooning Industry: Market Forecast 2019 To 2023

Market Research Future published report on “Global Truck Platooning Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023. The factors that are responsible for the growth of truck platooning market are stringent environment regulations, innovation in platooning technologies, and the growing sales of commercial vehicles. Platooning provides autonomous driving experience, which reduces driving efforts and the number of accidents as well as it improves operational efficiency, which increases the growth of the market. Platooning improves road transport in a more efficient, safer and cleaner way, which increases demand for the platooning in the global market.

The key players in truck platooning market are Daimler AG (Germany), Scania AB (Sweden), AB Volvo (Sweden), Peloton Technology (US), Navistar International Corporation (US), and Meritor Wabco (Auburn Hills). Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC (Ohio), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (Dublin), and OTTO Technologies (San Francisco) are among others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented on the basis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The availability of automated technologies related to platooning in most regions has propelled the demand in the truck platooning market. Existence of major manufacturers in these regions along with their partnerships with the local players, over time, have widened the scope of the market in these regions. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Truck platooning involves high capital costs, which becomes an entry barrier. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period due to immense demand of commercial vehicles in India. With the increase in demand of commercial vehicles, there has been growth in the truck platooning market. The safety and minimum driving efforts with easy transportation for achieving the desired automated vehicles generates the need for adoption of advanced technologies, such as platooning.

