Flexographic Printing Inks Market forecast 2017-2025

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Snapshot

The growing demand of direct relief printing processes for packing materials has largely led to the evolution of flexographic printing inks market. Popular types of packaging solutions that use flexographic printing inks include cardboard boxes, corrugated cardboard, plastic bags, food packaging, catalogues, and newspapers. Flexographic printing is based on conventional letterpress printing process. It has gained popularity for printing a large number of packing materials, since the inks used in the process is suitable for a variety of substrates. The high-quality printing method uses flexographic inks, which can be primarily of three types: water based, solvent-based and UV curable. The suitability of any particular type is dependent on the choice of the substrates. The accelerated demand for environmental-friendly, pollution-free, and low-cost printing is providing a robust fillip to the adoption of flexographic printing inks.

Although, solvent-based flexographic printing inks have extensive applications driven by the high rate of printing and superior quality they offer, in recent years, the adoption of water-based inks has picked up pace. Intensifying regulatory norms about the emission of volatile organic compounds in many solvent-based inks has triggered the demand for alternatives that are safe to users in terms of flammability and toxicity. For instance, pollution prevention regulations by agencies such as the United States Environmental and Hazardous waste regulations (RCRA) by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has catalyzed the adoption of water-based inks as suitable candidates in developed nations. These inks substantially limit the emission of volatile organic compounds and are safe to users in terms of flammability and toxicity. While water-based flexographic inks were naturally found suitable for various paper and paperboard substrates, their application on films and foils offered some difficulty and consequently required special treatments. This may be a key factor hindering its uptake in several developing economies in the forthcoming years.

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Overview

Flexographic printing has had a long-time growth experience, owing to its marketability on the basis of compatibility with a range of substrates and many other features. It is a popular flexible packaging printing technique which uses inks offering an enhanced printing rate with the help of their high drying characteristics. The flexographic printing inks market is expected to see a trending growth with an important application in the high-speed printing process. Water-based flexographic printing inks are projected to witness a high growth as consumers demand for non-volatile organic compound-based inks. Solvent-based flexographic printing inks are mainly adopted for their superior printing rate and scratch resistance characteristics.

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Key Trends

The world flexographic printing inks market is prophesied to gain momentum from increased consumer spending in growing industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage. Since packaging is a vital marketing instrument which drives the interest and attention of buyers, vendors belonging to different industries are foreseen to dedicate an augmented focus on graphical and print features. This is envisioned to draw in a massive demand for flexographic printing inks.

With flexible packaging doing rounds of a higher growth till date, the positive growth indicator observed on the part of the packaging sector is foretold to help the global flexographic printing inks market gain traction. Much of the demand for flexible packaging is due to its long range of applications in the consumer goods industry.

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Market Potential

Mergers and acquisitions are a part of the business strategies practiced in most industries. However, the introduction of novel products and technologies is deemed to have penned down the future of the world flexographic printing inks market.

The TRESU Group has offered a solution for digitally printed folding cartons requiring non-stop application of high-gloss metallic finishes. The TRESU Flexo Kit metallic ink unit is capable of separately supplying uncontaminated special-effect coating finishes, including aerodyne, silver, and gold. The unit allows ink application at a speed that is parallel to that of coaters and printers, i.e. approximately 4,600 sheets per hour.

Siegwerk is looking to enhance its status in the global flexographic printing inks market as a full-range provider with the acquisition of Hi-Tech Products Ltd.

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Regional Outlook

The major aspects of growth prevalent in the flexographic printing inks market of Europe are prognosticated to include the healthy consumption rate in countries such as Germany and France and impregnable cosmetic manufacturing. As a result, Europe is expected to showcase steady gains during the forecast period.

The U.S. is anticipated to be mainly driven by the demand in North America on account of a king’s share in the world packaged food market.

Food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other end-user industries in Asia Pacific are predicted to attract a propelling growth on the back of certain dynamics such as changing consumer lifestyle.

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Competitive Landscape

Global players in the flexographic printing inks market are envisaged to rely on strategies such as new product development for securing a telling share and extending their customer base. Some of the prominent brands in the business are INX International Corporation, T&K TOKA Co. Ltd., Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, RUCO Druckfarben A.M. Ramp & Co GmbH, and TOYO Ink Group. Industry players are also focusing on compliance with volatile organic compound (VOC) regulations by governments and the production and promotion of eco-friendly offerings.

