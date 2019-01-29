Door Frame Metal Market Greater Revenue Share by 2026

Door Frame Metal Detector Market: Introduction

Door Frame metal detectors are the devices that are used for screening individuals for weaponries or other concealed contraband. Door Frame metal detectors are also well-known as portal or personnel screening metal detectors. Door frame metal detector is typically consist of a rectangular archway and wide enough to pass one person at a time and also have visible and audible indicators that help to identify metal object.

Door Frame metal detector is often one component of a layered security that may include security personnel, physical barriers, surveillance equipment and operational procedures. Door Frame metal detectors are premeditated in such a way that they can be installed at any place and freely transportable to various locations. Mainly, door frame metal detectors are utilized at railways, airports, hotels entrance, malls, private events and government facilities.

Door Frame Metal Detector Market: Market Dynamics

Non Residential sectors such as transportation venues, exhibitions, malls and special events etc. hold the prominent market share in door frame metal detector market, and the demand for foldable (portable) door frame metal detectors is growing, due to increasing safety concern, which in turn, boost the growth of door frame metal detector market. Door frame metal detector are also in demand in the schools & hospitals for security and safety purpose, which is another factor which accelerate the growth of door frame metal detector market over the assessment period.

Furthermore, day-by-day, increasing concern regarding the importance of security equipment, in turn increases the deployment of door frame metal detector system in residential areas such as township and societies. This factor is an estimated to fuel the growth of the door frame metal detector market throughout the forecast period.

One of the factor that can restraint the growth of door Frame metal detector market is initial high installation cost, however with the increasing concern towards safety, this factor has low to moderate impact on the door frame metal detector market.

Now a days, most of door frame metal detectors are using continuous wave detection technology followed by pulse detection and passive technology. Moreover, the demand for multi-zone Door Frame metal detector is also increasing which can act as a driver in the nearby future.

Door Frame Metal Detector Market: Segmentation

Door frame metal detector Market can be segmented by Mobility, by Technology, by Applications and by Zone Detector:-

On the basis of Mobility, Door Frame metal detector market can be segmented:

Fixed Shape

Foldable (Portable)

On the basis of Technology, Door Frame metal detector Market can be segmented:

Active Detection

Pulse Detection

Continuous Detection

Passive Detection

On the basis of Applications, Door Frame metal detector market can be segmented:

Commercial Complexes

Government Buildings

Others

Special events

Transportation Venues (Airports, Railways & Bus stations)

On the basis of Zone Detector, Door Frame metal detector market can be segmented:

Multiple Zone

Single Zone

Door Frame Metal Detector Market: Regional Overview

The Global door frame metal detector market is estimated to grow with relatively high growth rate in China and India as compared to other developing economies. The Door Frame metal detector market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region, owing to increasing infrastructural development, rising disposable income and growing industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, Door Frame metal detector Market is also projected to hold significant share in the developed countries of North America and Western Europe, owing to increased concern among end users towards safety as well as presence of all prominent manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa market is estimated to grow in the forecast period, owing to increasing building and construction which in turn, fuel the growth of Door Frame metal detector market. Latin America and Eastern Europe is projected to grow with moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Door Frame Metal Detector Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Door Frame Metal Detector Market includes:

Westminster International Ltd

View Systems,Inc.

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Ranger Security Detectors

Protective Technologies Int’l

Garrett Electronics, Inc.

Fisher Research Labs

CEIA USA

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

AutoClear, LLC

