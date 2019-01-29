Automotive Lighting Industry Global Market Outlook To 2023

Market Research Future published report on “Global Automotive Lighting Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023. Automotive Lighting Market Information Report by Technology (Halogen, LED, and Xenon), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle & Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Front Lights, Side Lights, Rear Lights and Interior Lights) and by End Market (OEM & Aftermarket) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

The global automotive lighting market is poised to grow over USD 30,107.2 million by 2023 at an estimated CAGR of 6.43% through the forecast period. The arrival of new lighting technologies and greater emphasis on improving vehicle visibility are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the automotive lighting market. The increased sales of passenger vehicles in emerging markets is also creating growth opportunities for market participants. Nonetheless, a large percentage of the automotive lighting components that are currently available, carry a hefty price tag, which to an extent is limits the market potentials. Meanwhile, enforcement of new safety regulations has prompted carmakers to opt for the best available lighting solutions. For modern consumers, style, safety and comfort are equally important and usually reluctant to compromise on any.

The major player operating in the market of global automotive lighting are Magneti Marelli (Italy), Philips Lighting NV (Netherlands), Ichikoh Industries Ltd (Japan), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany), KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.( Japan), ZKW Lichtsysteme GmbH (Wieselburg), Peterson Manufacturing company (U.S.), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Stanley Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), General Electric (U.S.) and among others.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…

