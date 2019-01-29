Alankirta Sahai is gearing up with her team for the Adidas creators premier league. Alankrita Sahai’s team called “Girls with Goals” is bonding well and is up for some really big games ahead. This team is one of a kind and the kind of a mix that the team presents is a thing to be noted for the generations. We spoke to Alankrita on this and here is what she says, “I love sports specially football and I really wanted to something in my capacity to empower women. So here I am representing a team of champion women from different walks of life different sectors, from all age groups and all coming together for a common cause. It’s a great opportunity for me to own such a spirited and united team. We are really united and the team is shaping up really well. I am really happy for the girls to come together on this and we are really looking to go a long way together. ”

Alankrita is holding a small get together for the entire team at myfroyoland in bandra. It’s a get together where the girls will be with Alankrita and she will be treating them to some lovely yogurt which is super famous for its yogurts. So, its healthy food as well as real time bonding for the team and the owner. The girls will also be doing a photoshoot post the bonding session over yogurt with Alankrita. The team has shaped up really well and this is how It goes.

We wish the girls all the very best and we wish Alankrita all the luck for the tournament which we just can’t miss.

Player names and position :

Captain- Prajakta Tambadkar

Coach – Sameer kapoor

Goal keeper – Kashmira Pednekar

Striker and defence- Neetu Masiah

Midfielder and centre forward – Sazi Tamang

Midfielder and striker -Lauren Mihan

Midfielder and defender – Ananya Thakur

Midfielder and defender- Reva Sankhe

Centre forward- Toshiba Khan

Striker and defender- Atiriya Narayan

Defence and centre forward – Anshika Sinha

Defence – Ayesha Ninan