3D Display Market 2018 Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Segments, Size, Drivers and Global Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Globally, the 3D display market is expected to grow from USD 54.84 billion in 2017 to USD 150.81 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2018–2023. 3D display technology provides a sense of depth and three-dimension visualization to user. 3D display is a trending technology in various fields such as education, defense, engineering simulation, photography, video, and gaming. High adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry and increasing sales of TV devices, monitors, smart-phones, and tablets drives the 3D display market. However, higher cost and lack of 3D content may limit the market growth. With rapid advances in the electronics, optics, laser technology, and photonics, true 3D display technologies are making their way into the market.

There are various types of displays used to produce 3D images are stereoscopic display, head mounted display (HMD), volumetric display, and holographic display. Stereoscopic and volumetric displays are mostly used methods in 3D display. Stereoscopic display offers a depth effect to the user by means of stereo image pair and passive (polarized, colored) or active (shutter) glasses. Volumetric displays create the visual representation of an object in 3D, with an almost 360-degree spherical viewing angle in which the image changes as the viewer moves. Volumetric displays fall under two categories: swept volume displays and static volume displays. Static volume displays use some major moving parts to display the images but rely on 3D volume of active element transparency to display a solid option. Swept volume display uses persistence of vision technology to recreate the human image from rapidly projected 2D slices.

Key players in the market have adopted strategies such as R&D, cooperation, partnership, collaboration, product launch, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. In future, the market for smartphones, tablets, and monitors is expected to dominate in terms of technology, gaming experience, and graphics. On the basis of technology, OLED technologies are expected to dominate the 3D Display Market during forecast period. OLED technology is more advanced as compared to LED in terms of energy efficiency, picture quality, and design flexibility. 3D display technology has applications in the healthcare sector, aiding doctors to diagnose more accurately and provide in-depth information to perform surgeries with precision. 3D display is also used in advertising industry to attract customers with more realistic images and messages.

Major Key Players:

The Key players in the 3D display market are LG Corporation (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), Coretec Group, Inc. (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.

Segmentation:

Global 3D display market can be segmented as follows:

• By technology, the market is segmented into light emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), digital light processing (DLP), and plasma display panel (PDP).

• By applications, the market is segmented into TV, Smartphones, Monitors, Head mounted displays, and others.

• By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for 3D display system is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of 3D display market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for 3D display in the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominates the 3D display market in Asia-Pacific where 3D display market has been proliferating with the presence of tier 1 players such as Sony Corporation and LG Corporation, and better infrastructure to support emerging technologies. Asia-Pacific has a largest adoption and utilization rate of smartphones & tablets which may account for the largest market share.

The 3D display market in North America is also expected to grow at faster rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of major laptop manufacturers such as Dell Corporation & Hewlett Packart in the region. The growth of North American market can be attributed to the adoption of new technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence.

Intended Audience:

• Original Device manufacturers (OEMs)

• Technology standards organizations,

• Forums, alliances, and associations

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• Research organizations

• Technology investors

• Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

